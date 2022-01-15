5 biggest takeaways from One Piece Chapter 1037

One Piece Chapter 1037 recently broke the Internet as readers continue to discuss the ongoing events.

To put it into perspective, the spoiler thread for the One Piece subreddit had over 22,000 comments and 10,000 upvotes. Everybody is talking about what happened in the latest chapter, as it truly is a major game-changer in how the story moves forward, thanks to recent events.

One Piece Chapter 1037 takes readers everywhere from Onigashima all the way to Mary Geoise. It features everything from awesome battle sequences to mysterious plot developments. Even with a break next week, readers will have plenty to discuss with One Piece Chapter 1037 and its implications.

5 takeaways from One Piece Chapter 1037 that left fans shocked

5) Kaidou unleashes a new attack

One Piece Chapter 1037 is a magnificent showcase from Kaidou himself. With the use of a drunken technique, his monstrous Haki becomes even more powerful. Even Luffy is taken aback by Kaidou's wild and unpredictable attacks.

Speaking of which, Luffy is also very impressive in One Piece Chapter 1037. He manages to fight evenly with the Strongest Creature. Luffy even lands several vicious blows against Kaidou, who truly is on the level of an Emperor.

4) Niko Robin is a main priority for the World Government

The mysterious Five Elders make a rare appearance in this chapter. They made it very clear that Nico Robin needs to be captured. With the CP0 still running after her, she is in very grave danger.

Interestingly, the Elders seem to prioritize her whereabouts over what happened at the Levely. That's how important this mission is to the World Government.

3) Three Road Poneglyphs are now in the same location

With the arrival of Zunesha, that means most of the Road Poneglyphs are within the same area:

The Straw Hats have a copy of Big Mom's

Kaidou still has one somewhere in his castle

The kingdom of Zou is protecting the third one

Only a single Road Poneglyph remains unaccounted for. The end game is near, since these treasures will lead to the location of Laugh Tale.

If the Straw Hats can win this battle, they will only need one more Road Poneglyph. Conversely, should Blackbeard interfere in Wano, he would also have access to them. This is a very dangerous situation for all involved.

2) A Devil Fruit was renamed to hide its true potential

Apparently, there is a legendary Devil Fruit that has not been awakened in centuries. It even had to be renamed to erase it from history. The Five Elders dropped this lore bomb right before One Piece Chapter 1037 ended.

It's currently unknown which Devil Fruit is being referred to here. Most readers speculate it must be from someone in Wano Country, with theories that range from Tama to Toki's fruit.

1) Zunesha has finally arrived in Wano Country

At the end of One Piece Chapter 1037, a large shadow looms over the government ships, just outside of Wano Country.

It turns out that Zunesha is right behind them. This mysterious creature may change the outcome of the entire war. One has to wonder if Momonosuke will give it an order to save Onigashima.

Time will tell, but Zunesha will definitely be the wild card of future chapters of the popular anime and manga series.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

