One Piece Chapter 1037 (Full Spoilers): Kaido new move confirmed, Zunesha's appearance, and more

The full text spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1037 have been released recently, much to the joy of fans everywhere. While sections of the text spoilers have been released previously, the full version paints chapter 1037 in a much more detailed light.

Some of the most exciting developments from the full text spoilers for One Piece Episode 1006 are Kaido’s new move and Zunesha’s appearance. Furthermore, it seems as though Kaido is indeed experiencing a wide and borderline uncomfortable range of emotions during his fight with Luffy.

Follow along as this article breaks down the full One Piece Chapter 1037 spoilers released by Twitter user and reliable One Piece leaker @Orojapan1.

Leaks reveal full-length, detailed spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1037

One Piece Chapter 1037 opening pages

Twitter user and reliable One Piece leaker @Orojapan1 has finally released the full-length spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1037.

OROJAPAN @Orojapan1

#ONEPIECE1037 According to spoilers (in text), the cover for chapter 1,037 is probably this one. According to spoilers (in text), the cover for chapter 1,037 is probably this one.#ONEPIECE1037 https://t.co/OTwY0ig30Q

One Piece Chapter 1037 opens up with a Germa 66 cover page showcasing Judge, Reiju, and Ichiji Vinsmoke looking out on the seas from the walls of their castle. The cover image is titled “Judge’s Sigh,” likely referencing the state of Germa 66 after the Whole Cake Island arc.

The chapter then begins its story content by showing the Flower Capital, where the Fire Festival is ending and citizens are beginning to leave. Children and adults alike are seen writing messages on paper to send to their ancestors via paper lanterns. This is, of course, a reference to real life paper lantern festivals, but most likely a direct reference to Japan’s Toro Nagashi festival, which celebrates ancestors.

Cutting to the Onigashima rooftop, fans see the fight between Luffy and Kaido has stopped. Luffy looks at a now human form of Kaido with shock and surprise on his face as Kaido pulls out and drinks from a barrel of sake. Luffy yells at Kaido, asking what he’s doing, to which Kaido responds he’s celebrating the Fire Festival and the Onigashima banquet (even though Luffy ruined it).

Kaido then begins crying with laughter, prompting Luffy to yell at him for being drunk and walk over while removing his black cloak. In classic Luffy form, he asks Kaido if he’ll use the excuse that he was drunk when he loses.

Kaido responds by calling Luffy a “f***ing idiot” and saying that getting drunk doesn’t make him weaker while recognizing Luffy as being strong. Kaido is likely implying the drunker he gets, the stronger he is.

One Piece Chapter 1037: Middle section

Luffy responds by prepping a Gear Third attack, but Kaido dodges while laughing and saying it’s been a while since he’s fought a 1v1 this seriously. As Kaido dodges, he teases Luffy by saying “oops” and using his new technique Shuron Hakke.

This seemingly translates to Sake Dragon Bagua, which seems to be a new style Kaido is using rather than a new move. The form also seems to be optimized for Kaido’s hybrid style, considering he changes into it right after.

Kaido then switches modes once more to his Warai Jogo mode, which translates to Laughing Drunk. Kaido also uses a new move called Ragnaraku on Luffy, successfully landing the blow and shaking the rooftop with such force, people on the live floor are seeing it.

Luffy is shocked by the force of the blow while Kaido transforms into his dragon form and is on the ground reeling from drunkenness.

Kaido exclaims that the fight is fun before berating himself for not being able to protect the island or the Onigashima castle. Luffy meanwhile complains about how much Kaido’s move hurt, as Kaido changes into his Ochikomi Jogo mode (translated to Sad Drunk mode). Kaido is still in his own world, saying to himself “just rebuild it” and seemingly saying it’ll only take five years.

Luffy gets up and rushes Kaido as Kaido says he did his best, but it may not have been enough. Just as Luffy reaches Kaido, the Yonko attacks Luffy with a Tatsu Maki Kaifuu (Dragon Twister Demolition Breath).

Luffy deflects one of the resulting blades, which then cuts a nearby rock in half. Changing back into his hybrid form, Kaido now enters his Naki Jogo (Crying Drunk Mode) as he cries uncontrollably and tells Luffy to get away from him.

One Piece Chapter 1037 then shows Kaido preparing a Raimei Hakke for Luffy, which Luffy is able to successfully dodge. Propelling himself towards Kaido off the Yonko’s kanabo while stretching his left leg, One Piece Chapter 1037 then shows Luffy hitting Kaido on the chin with the move in a beautiful two-page spread. Black lightning (indicative of Conqueror’s Haki) is seen from the impact.

One Piece Chapter 1037: Closing section

However, Kaido doesn’t let up and begins the final section of One Piece Chapter 1037 by grabbing Luffy’s right leg with his tail. Still crying, Kaido drags Luffy towards him and the two butt heads as they collide. The impact is gigantic with Conqueror’s Haki black lightning bolts spewing everywhere, while Luffy and Kaido’s heads don't even touch. Kaido prevails over Luffy, who is sent flying away.

It seems this headbutt is bringing Kaido out of his drunken episode, as Kaido begins to remark that he feels strange. Kaido then suddenly becomes extremely angry and aggressive, wasting no time and hitting Luffy with a Boro Breath. Kaido has now entered his Okori Jogo (Angry Drunk mode). Hilariously, Kaido then angrily exclaims that he’s getting sober.

Luffy dodges the Boro Breath and rushes Kaido, preparing a Gum-Gum Roc Gatling as Kaido spins his kanabo. In a second beautiful One Piece Chapter 1037 two-page spread, the two attack each other at the same time. Kaido’s move is a Gundari: Ryuseigun (Gundari: Dragon Army). Gundari is a reference to one of the five Wisdom Kings in Buddhism.

The two continue their attacks, both covering their weapons with Conqueror’s Haki. Every punch Luffy sends seems to be blocked by Kaido’s kanabo and vice versa, with some attacks from both managing to sneak through. Luffy slows down and grabs Kaido’s kanabo with his left hand, then activates his left leg in Gear Third and hits Kaido square in the stomach.

One Piece Chapter 1037 ends its Luffy vs. Kaido showcase with Kaido’s eyes going blank and blood coming out of his mouth. Luffy is staring at Kaido with a very serious and angry expression on his face as the Yonko reels.

One Piece Chapter 1037: Closing pages

OROJAPAN @Orojapan1 #ONEPIECE1037

Luffy vs kaido Crazy fight Luffy vs kaido Crazy fight #ONEPIECE1037Luffy vs kaido Crazy fight🔥🔥 https://t.co/bUWIrgc2Fc

One Piece Chapter 1037 then cuts to the Mariejois at the top of the Red Line. Fans then see the Gorosei gathered in Pangaea Castle. One of the Gorosei says this year’s Revery must be cursed, while another seems to suddenly change the topic to a Devil Fruit which had its name changed. It’s also said that the World Government is the one who changed the name.

It seems that Twitter user @Orojapan1 accidentally posted two copies of the final page of spoilers and is missing one page of discussion between the Gorosei. This is evident by the spoilers then referencing a World Government agent who had yet to be mentioned in the post thus far.

Regardless, the chapter ends with Zunesha being the gigantic shadow this World Government agent had supposedly seen. While this general detail was revealed previously, it seems that the full spoilers are missing substantial dialogue amongst the Gorosei and between them and the World Government agent.

Nevertheless, One Piece Chapter 1037 then ends with a Gorosei member saying the Fruit’s name was changed to erase its true original name from history. An editor’s note questions the true meaning of the Gorosei’s words, while also announcing a series break for the week after One Piece Chapter 1037’s official release.

In summation

One Piece Chapter 1037 seems to be an extremely exciting chapter, with the spotlight rightfully fixed on Kaido vs. Luffy. The ending conversation with the Gorosei is also extremely welcome, as it seems to be setting Zunesha up for an extremely integral role.

The Kaido vs. Luffy fight is certainly interesting, even if somewhat confusing with Kaido’s personality changes. Furthermore, the action for this fight seems to be nonstop, with Kaido and Luffy constantly getting one up on each other.

Also Read Article Continues below

Follow along for more One Piece Chapter 1037, anime, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Edited by R. Elahi