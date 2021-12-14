Being a series as vast as it is, One Piece is chock full of characters young and old alike. Yet, the characters who qualify on the “old” side tend to be impressive specimens indeed.

Characters like Silvers Rayleigh and Whitebeard are still some of the most revered people in the entire Grand Line. Regardless of their age, both have been shown to be able to take on an Admiral with relative ease, all things considered.

Here are the 10 oldest One Piece characters with confirmed ages.

Based on known ages, these 10 One Piece characters are the oldest

10) Oimo

Oimo is 153 years old, making him the tenth oldest confirmed-age character in One Piece. Oimo was introduced during the Enies Lobby arc alongside Kashii. The two were part of Dorry and Brogy’s crew before the two began their century-long fight. Afterwards, the two were picked up by the World Government and tricked into working for them believing it was to save their bosses lives.

9) Kashii

Kashii as seen in the One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

Kashii is 156 years old, high enough to lock up number nine on this list. Like Oimo, he was part of Dory and Brogy’s crew until the two began their fight. He was also then captured and forced to work for the World Government based on a lie until the Enies Lobby arc.

8) Oars

Oars with Moriah inside as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

During his “first” life, Oars lived to be 159 years old. Oars was reanimated and introduced in the Thriller Bark arc, where then-Shichibukai Gekko Moriah revived him. Moriah then tried turning Oars into a mech which he could ride in before they both were beaten down by Nightmare Luffy.

7) Morley

One of the Revolutionary Army’s commanders, Morley is a 160-year-old Giant Newkama who controls the West Army. As a Giant, Morley ages much slower than other regular humans would which explains his youthful appearance.

6) Dorry

Dorry (left) and Brogy (right) as seen in the One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha Weekly Shonen Jump)

Coming in at 160 years old as well, Dorry is a former Giant pirate who was co-captain of the Giant Warrior pirates alongside Brogy. The two quit their captaining lifestyle as a result of an argument between the two over who caught a bigger fish. This led to their century-long fight during which the Straw Hats met them.

5) Brogy

Like Dorry and Morley, Brogy is also a giant who comes in at 160 years old. As previously mentioned, Brogy was the other Giant Warrior pirates captain alongside Dorry. This was the case until their century-long fight, during which they met the Straw Hats on Little Garden.

4) Hatcha

Hatcha towers over Apoo as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Hatcha is a 188-year-old former human who was part of the Gigantification experiments on Punk Hazard 20 years before the story. Like the other Numbers, he was turned into his current form after the experiment which is somewhat similar to the design of Oars and Little Oars Junior. Hatcha is part of the Beast Pirates and is currently a minor antagonist in the Wano arc.

3) Jorul

Jorul as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Jorul was a Giant who was unfortunately killed by Big Mom in her childhood. Along with his brother Jarul, Jorul was a former co-captain of the Giant Warrior pirates in one of their older crews. At the time of his death, Jorul was an astonishing 344 years old.

2) Jarul

Jarul as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Even more astonishing is Jorul's brother Jarul’s age, coming in at 408 years old while still currently alive. Jarul was responsible for pushing Big Mom and Mother Carmel out of Elbaf after the former killed his brother Jorul.

1) Zunesha

The giant elephant Zunesha seen walking the sea with Zou on its back (Image via Toei Animation)

The oldest confirmed-age character in all of One Piece is also one of the series most mysterious. The giant elephant Zunesha is 1,000 years old and still walking the ocean with the Mink kingdom of Zou on his back. Much mystery surrounds Zunesha, the most curious of which is how the giant elephant was able to survive this long. Truly one of the most astonishing and mysterious characters in all of One Piece, as well as the absolute oldest.

Edited by R. Elahi