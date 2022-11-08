One Piece Chapter 1066 initial spoilers: Vegapunk reveals his true appearance

One Piece Chapter 1066 could potentially reach hype levels not seen ever since One Piece Chapter 1044.

Reliable leaker Redon recently revealed spoilers on the Arlong Park Forums. He only left a brief description but made it clear that everything would be explained in One Piece Chapter 1066.

Without further ado, here's what everyone needs to know about the initial spoilers.

These are the initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1066: "The Will of the Ohara"

Vegapunk and Dragon share quite a history

Joshua @Joshua60848983 @WorstGenHQ @Monki_D_Doragon We're finally getting more Dragon content. I'm so happy man. We're finally learning some stuff. Vegapunk was just the appetizer. Now it's Dragon's turn. @WorstGenHQ @Monki_D_Doragon We're finally getting more Dragon content. I'm so happy man. We're finally learning some stuff. Vegapunk was just the appetizer. Now it's Dragon's turn. https://t.co/EUD3OccA39

Manga readers already know that Vegapunk and Dragon are connected in some way, given their respective dealings with Bartholomew Kuma. They even shared correspondence in some recent chapters. The extent of their relationship, however, is revealed in One Piece Chapter 1066:

"Dragon and Vegapunk were in Ohara after World Government attack. They knew Clover."

For those who don't remember, Clover was among the several casualties in the Ohara incident. He figured out some major details regarding the Void Century, which is why the World Government destroyed the island. Either way, this prompted Dragon to make a very important decision.

"After the attack to Ohara, Dragon decided to form an army."

Dragon is clearly disgusted with the Celestial Dragons and their need to maintain power over knowledge. One Piece Chapter 1066 finally reveals when he decided to form the Revolutionary Army after years of speculation.

It also makes sense as to why Vegapunk helped grant Kuma one final wish before he was modified into a Pacifista. Kuma was a former member of the Revolutionary Army, so the scientist likely knew him at some point.

There's also some Elbaf lore

Sakata shiroyasha @SaoudLasry2 @MysteriousZ5 @WorstGenHQ tbh at this point ppl's doubts should be completely shattered like it literally doesn't matter if the 4th road poneglyph exist there or not the library of ohara is literally in elbaf @MysteriousZ5 @WorstGenHQ tbh at this point ppl's doubts should be completely shattered like it literally doesn't matter if the 4th road poneglyph exist there or not the library of ohara is literally in elbaf

One Piece Chapter 1066 also dropped a major bombshell about the Land of Giants, as well as a reference to a previous chapter:

"A group of giants carried all Ohara's books to Elbaf. That group was lead by "someone with bandages all over the body"."

This leaves open the possibility that someone in Ohara survived. It's also interesting to see that Elbaf has preserved the history of the world. Perhaps the Straw Hats will go there someday.

Luffy finally meets Vegapunk in person

ℳ𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝒟. ℒ𝐮𝐟𝐟𝐲 「喜」 @JoyousRubber That's if he is actually a he. Hard to say at this point. And why was he (or she) with Dragon? Dr. Vegapunk better not look similar to Dr. Eggman I swearThat's if he is actually a he. Hard to say at this point. And why was he (or she) with Dragon? Dr. Vegapunk better not look similar to Dr. Eggman I swear😂 That's if he is actually a he. Hard to say at this point. And why was he (or she) with Dragon?

Now that all the Vegapunk satellites have been revealed, it's time for manga readers to see the true body in One Piece Chapter 1066:

"At the end of chapter, Luffy meets real Vegapunk"

It's only natural that Luffy earns the main character privileges by first meeting the real Vegapunk. Despite the fact that he was revealed in One Piece Chapter 684, this will be his first true appearance. In One Piece Chapter 1066, he only has the following to say:

"Real Vegapunk: "Dragon's son! I know you'd come!!""

On a related note, Redon is particularly active in Pirateking, a One Piece forum for Spanish speakers. When some commentators asked him if Vegapunk would show up in One Piece Chapter 1066, Redon reassured them that he would. He said:

"Yeah, we see what he looks like."

During this time, a forum member expressed an interest in the chapter's content, particularly Vegapunk's relationship with Dragon. They noted:

"I'm really intrigued by the Dragon - Vegapunk relationship, is it known roughly when Vegapunk started working with the navy? I wonder if it's before the Ohara incident. If so, we could think that Dragon was a marine and after seeing what happened, he decided to rebel... VERY interesting"

Redon did respond to the above comment with a "wait and see" approach, urging readers to be on the lookout for the next chapter. He said:

"Everything is explained in the chapter. What I've posted is a short spoiler, it's not everything that appears in the chapter."

Manga readers will have to wait a few days before the raw scans are revealed, and One Piece Chapter 1066 is not something they would want to miss.

