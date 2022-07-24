One Piece: What ever happened to Bartholomew Kuma?

It's been a while since Bartholomew Kuma did anything significant in the One Piece series.

The former Warlord has always been a popular character in the fanbase. He is the main reason why the Straw Hats were able to prepare for the New World. Two years before the timeskip, he sent them away to specific islands for training purposes. Sadly, he gave up everything just to protect them.

Before going any further, there will be manga spoilers from One Piece Chapter 1054. Needless to say, Kuma has been through quite a lot over the years. The question remains whether or not it will get better for him.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Bartholomew Kuma isn't quite dead just yet, but what really happened to him in One Piece?

Kuma was punished for helping Luffy

Right before the events of the Marineford arc, Kuma was heavily modified by the great scientist Vegapunk. Kuma became the first ever Pacifista, a human weapon to be used against pirates. In the process, he also lost his free will.

However, before Kuma lost his original personality, he requested Vegapunk to program a special mission for him. He would protect the Thousand Sunny over the next two years until their return. One Piece fans still have no idea why Vegapunk accepted this request in the first place.

The World Government punished Kuma by making him a slave for the World Nobles. He was last seen carrying Rosward at the Levely. Disgusted by his mistreatment, his former comrades in the Revolutionary Army sought to rescue him. The result of that mission wasn't revealed until recently.

Sabo managed to free Kuma from his slavery

Red Dogtooth 🍩 @JemersDale

#ONEPIECE1054 It's crazy how confident Greenbull is on killing Luffy when he, along with another admiral, couldn't even defeat Sabo and other commanders and even in their own home turf It's crazy how confident Greenbull is on killing Luffy when he, along with another admiral, couldn't even defeat Sabo and other commanders and even in their own home turf 💀#ONEPIECE1054 https://t.co/jg2beLAM3b

One Piece Chapter 1054 finally reveals what happened to Kuma. The former warlord was rescued by Sabo and his fellow commanders.

This was not an easy task, considering they had to fight two Admirals in the process. With that said, Fujitora and Ryokugyu were limited in their fighting styles. They didn't want to cause property damage in Mary Geoise.

Either way, the Revolutionary Army managed to escape with Kuma. One Piece readers can now breathe a sigh of relief. In the past few years, it was commonly speculated that Sabo did a mercy kill on Kuma, based on the shocked reactions to the newspaper. However, that wasn't the case in the most recent chapter.

It remains to be seen if Kuma can be rebuilt

Bakemono @KAANAtion_ But rescuing Bartholomew Kuma is...I mean, he's a complete robot now. What good will that do if he's programmed to be something else But rescuing Bartholomew Kuma is...I mean, he's a complete robot now. What good will that do if he's programmed to be something else

Kuma may have been rescued, but he is no longer the same man he used to be. Ever since he became a mindless robot for the World Government, Kuma has lost the ability to think and feel for himself. He didn't even care when the World Nobles stuck a bunch of swords into his body.

One Piece Chapter 1054 is certainly good news for Kuma fans, since he is no longer under the World Government's control. However, Kuma isn't in the right state of mind at the moment, with viewers unsure if he even has one in the first place.

It's unknown if the Revolutionary Army can even fix him in his current state. At the very least, Kuma no longer has to serve Charlos and his family.

