10 strongest Marines in One Piece, ranked based on strength

One Piece fans should never underestimate the strength of the Marines.

The Marines have been major antagonists since the beginning of One Piece. Their main job is to prevent the golden age of piracy from reaching its full potential. As the most powerful military force in the world, they have some of the strongest fighters in the series.

Very few characters would dare to go up against the Marines. Not counting the Emperors of the Sea, they are the biggest threats in the One Piece series. Whether it's their monstrous Haki or overpowered Devil Fruits, they are the very best of the best.

Note: This article reflects the personal views of the writer.

The strongest Marines in the One Piece series, ranked by their overall strength

10) Gion (Momousagi)

Very little is known about this powerful female character, who first introduced herself in One Piece: Gold. However, she was strongly considered for the Admiral position during the time skip. Eiichiro Oda revealed this in the One Piece SBS for Volume 74.

Even if she wasn't chosen, Gion's power speaks for itself. Admirals are ridiculously powerful fighters, to begin with. It should be noted that Gion uses a Meito blade known as Konpira.

9) Tokikake (Chaton)

A mysterious candidate for the Admiral position (Image via Toei Animation)

Like Gion, Tokikake was another candidate for the Admiral position. Although he is placed higher than her on this list, they are both interchangeable.

Nothing is really known about their fighting style. Either way, they must be very strong to even be considered for the promotion.

8) Ryokugyu

Very little is known about Ryokugyu, not even their real name.

During the Levely arc, it was revealed that Ryokugyu hasn't eaten in over three years. This would have been impossible for normal people, but he managed to pull it off and promote himself to Admiral.

One Piece fans are eager to learn more about Ryokugyu and his unthinkable feats.

7) Issho (Fujitora)

This powerful swordsman has never let his blindness get in the way of his fighting style. His Observation Haki makes him aware of his surroundings, including the emotional state of people.

Issho ate the Zushi Zushi no Mi, which lets him control gravity in a very large area. He can slow down his opponents and even summon giant meteors. That means his field of control reaches outer space.

One Piece fans are yet to see him fight seriously. Issho was definitely holding back in the Dressrosa arc because he wanted Luffy to defeat the Donquixote Pirates.

6) Kuzan (Aokiji)

Kuzan is among the very few people who can paralyze Nico Robin with fear. His mastery of the Hie Hie no Mi allows him to create and control ice. He is so dangerous that even Doflamingo avoided him in Punk Hazard. Logia fruits are very dangerous because of their intangible side effects.

At the very least, Kuzan is only slightly weaker than Sakazuki. During the One Piece time skip, both Admirals fought each other for 10 days before Kuzan finally collapsed. Even then, his ice powers were at a severe disadvantage against magma. He still gave Sakazuki the fight of his life.

During the Dressrosa arc, the Five Elders considered his defection from the Marines to be a major blow.

5) Borsalino (Kizaru)

Ever since his introduction in the Sabaody Archipelago arc, Borsalino has put many pirates in their place. He easily took out the Supernovas with his Pika Pika no Mi, which allows him to create and control light. This makes him among the fastest characters in the One Piece series.

Borsalino rarely takes anything seriously, but his unpredictability makes him a threat. Nobody ever knows what to expect with the Admiral. One Piece characters would need a high Observation Haki just to deal with him.

4) Sakazuki (Akainu)

The current Fleet Admiral won his position by defeating Kuzan after dueling for 10 days. This is a powerful testament to his stamina and endurance.

Sakazuki firmly believes in "Absolute Justice," which means he will do anything to achieve his goal. The merciless fighter ate the Magu Magu no Mi, which allows him to create and control magma. He fatally wounded Ace in Marineford, despite the latter using the fire-based Mera Mera no Mi.

In a 2012 Sound Recording, Eiichiro Oda mentioned that Sakazuki would end the One Piece series within a year if he was the protagonist.

3) Kong

Kong is a complete mystery in the One Piece series.

Although he was never seen in action, Kong was the Fleet Admiral before Sengoku. This puts him right above the Admirals in terms of power. He was also promoted to Commander-in-Chief for the World Government.

His large frame and muscular build suggest that he is a formidable combatant. Then again, not just anybody can become a Fleet Admiral in One Piece.

2) Sengoku

Sengoku used to be the Fleet Admiral of the One Piece series. However, the man resigned after the World Government covered up the Impel Down breakout.

Gol D. Roger once stated that Garp and Sengoku were the only Marines worth his time. This is the same man who disrespected Shiki the Golden Lion. Speaking of which, Garp and Sengoku managed to capture the pirate, which is a very astonishing feat.

Sengoku rarely showcases his full potential, but it's clear that he is powerful. He can turn into a giant Buddha with the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Daibutsu.

1) Monkey D. Garp

Luffy's grandfather is considered the Hero of the Marines for his role in bringing down Rocks D. Xebec. However, Garp had to work alongside his rival Gol D. Roger, a man he cornered several times in the sea.

Nonetheless, Garp is truly a legendary figure in the One Piece series. His Armament Haki is extremely potent and powerful. He easily knocked down Marco during the Marineford arc, despite the latter using his Mythical Zoan form.

Garp also wanted to outright kill Sakazuki when the Admiral murdered Ace. The Vice-Admiral certainly isn't afraid of the man.

Garp was offered the Admiral position on many occasions but refused each time.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh