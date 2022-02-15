Being the rarest Devil Fruit type in the series, One Piece’s Logia Fruits and their users are immensely powerful. Part of the reason for this is Logia users having their entire body composition restructured to be made of whatever natural element is associated with their Fruit.

A prominent and early example of this is Portgas D. Ace, Luffy’s brother introduced in the Alabasta arc. Ace ate the Flame-Flame Fruit, a Logia Fruit associated with the element of fire. As a result, Ace’s natural body composition is literally fire, seen when bullets are shot at and go right through him.

Here are 10 Logia users in One Piece, ranked from strongest to weakest.

1) Blackbeard (Marshall D. Teech), Dark-Dark Fruit

Wielder of the Dark-Dark Fruit, Blackbeard is without a doubt the current strongest Logia user in One Piece. The Fruit’s powers are as vexing as Teech’s goals and past, boasting an otherwise unseen dominance over Devil Fruits at large. As the series’ overarching antagonist, Marshall D. Teech will likely stay One Piece’s strongest Logia user for quite some time.

2) Akainu/Sakazuki, Magma-Magma Fruit

Serving as the Marines’ current Fleet Admiral, Sakazuki likely serves as One Piece’s second strongest Logia user. The Magma-Magma Fruit's offensive potential under Akainu has already been heavily showcased in the Marineford arc.

Combined with his ruthless tactics and philosophy, Akainu and the Magma-Magma Fruit are an incredibly deadly combination.

3) Aokiji/Kuzan, Ice-Ice Fruit

Despite having lost to Akainu for the title of Fleet Admiral, Aokiji is still One Piece’s third strongest Logia user. The Ice-Ice Fruit boasts incredible defensive and offensive potential, as well as the ability to capture anyone by coating them in ice.

Especially combined with Aokiji’s Marine training and experience, as well as a newfound pirate experience, the Ice-Ice Fruit and its current owner are a force to be reckoned with.

4) Borsalino/Kizaru, Glint-Glint Fruit

Kizaru’s Glint-Glint Fruit turned his entire body into light, allowing him to travel and attack at the speed of light. Kizaru can also use the Fruit’s powers as a blinding light source to stun enemies.

Kizaru can also travel a variety of ways, from standing still and shifting somewhere else as light to joining with a light beam and traveling on it. Combined with his training and battle experience as a Marine Admiral, Kizaru is easily one of One Piece’s strongest Logia users.

5) Enel, Rumble-Rumble Fruit

The ex-God of Skypiea, Enel wields the Rumble-Rumble Fruit with a frighteningly exceptional degree of proficiency. He’s able to combine his Observation Haki skills with his Fruit's powers, resulting in a massive area of range for said Haki.

The destructive force of Enel’s use of the Fruit is also impressive, with the ex-God even able to create giant golems of lightning to fight with. Despite an early appearance in the story, Enel is without a doubt one of One Piece’s strongest Logia users.

6) Portgas D. Ace, Flame-Flame Fruit

Despite making a big splash early on in One Piece, Ace is unfortunately in the weaker half of the series’ known Logia users. While certainly a fierce fighter, competition at the upper levels of Logia wielders is too tough for Ace to overcome. Ace has even canonically lost fights to both Akainu and Blackbeard, the two strongest Logia users in the current series.

Despite his pedigree in both heritage and experience, Ace is unfortunately one of the weaker Logia users in the series, even if not necessarily weak.

7) Caesar Clown, Gas-Gas Fruit

Despite having the scientific knowledge to maximize his Gas-Gas Fruit's powers, Caesar Clown never seems to shine with his fruit in combat. While clearly having the knowledge to use the Fruit's fullest potential, it never feels like he actually approaches that benchmark. Caesar’s combat skills are also shown to be somewhat underdeveloped once his Fruit is made irrelevant.

Despite seemingly having one of the most powerful Logia Fruits in One Piece, Caesar Clown is far from the series’ most powerful Logia user.

8) Sabo, Flame-Flame Fruit (Ace’s successor)

Having had even less time with the Flame-Flame Fruit than Ace did, Sabo is currently even worse of a Logia user than Ace. While Sabo’s combat powers haven’t been seen by fans yet, his current, mysterious fate indicates a lack of skill as a Logia user.

What little is known of the circumstances supports this too, with the Revolutionary Army apparently losing a fight at the Reverie. Without further information, Sabo is unfortunately being painted as one of the series’ weakest Logia users.

9) Caribou, Swamp-Swamp Fruit

Despite its general usefulness, the Swamp-Swamp Fruit and its user Caribou leave something to be desired in the scope of combat. Being turned into a “bottomless swamp,” Caribou is able to store an infinite number of items and persons within his body.

Despite being shown to be capable in combat, he mainly accrued his Super Rookie status via killing of various Marine soldiers. However, standard Marine foot soldiers are incredibly weak, especially relative to a New World caliber pirate. As a result, Caribou is one of One Piece’s weakest Logia users, albeit not the weakest.

10) Monet, Snow-Snow Fruit

Unfortunately for her, the title of weakest Logia user in One Piece goes to Monet and her Snow-Snow Fruit. While powerful in concept, the Snow-Snow Fruit wasn’t shown to have any true, direct combat viability. Monet’s main use of it in combat relied on creative tricks and uses, which were only successful against some opponents.

Despite the potential the Snow-Snow Fruit may have, Monet’s lack of access to the said potential makes her the weakest Logia user in the entire series.

