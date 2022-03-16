10 One Piece characters who lost their charm post time skip

One Piece’s mid-series time skip was a great addition to the story and was beneficial for most of its cast. However, not all of the characters came out of the time skip as interesting as they once were.

Characters like Smoker were certainly more interesting in the early days of One Piece than in the New World saga. The Alabasta and Loguetown arcs portray him as a more-than-competent force to be reckoned with. However, after the time skip, One Piece presents him as somewhat of a pushover.

Without further ado, here are ten One Piece characters who lost their charm after the time skip.

Aokiji, 9 other One Piece characters are not as interesting after the time skip

1) Smoker

Smoker as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As mentioned above, Smoker was a powerhouse but now seems like more of a pushover. He made no significant battle contributions during the Punk Hazard arc. He lost to Vergo and Law while failing to deal damage to Doflamingo.

Smoker was even saved from the then-Warlord by his former superior, Aokiji (now called Kuzan). He certainly appears to have lost his status in the post-time-skip world.

2) Aokiji

Aokiji as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

After losing to Akainu during the time-skip, Aokiji was seen sporting burn marks all over his body. He was also missing some limbs.

The frightening character that fans met in the Water 7 saga no longer seems as powerful as he once was, although this is yet to be confirmed.

Furthermore, his ideals of freedom and peace have seemingly changed, evident by his decision to join the Blackbeard Pirates.

3) Gecko Moriah

Moriah as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite not appearing in One Piece as often before the time skip, Gecko Moriah was still appealing to fans as a character. His interesting powers and ruthless attitude engaged fans.

However, in the post-time-skip world, Moriah is a huge pushover, with no crew or Warlord status to speak of. He seems to have lost everything that made him interesting.

4) Nico Robin

Robin as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While the Wano arc seems to have somewhat remedied this, Robin’s femme fatale look and behavior in pre-time skip One Piece has disappeared.

The Punk Hazard and Dressrosa arcs saw her minimally contribute in battle. Her fight with Black Maria in the Wano arc is a step in the right direction. However, much more is needed to restore Robin to her former glory.

5) Franky

Franky as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Post-time skip Franky is somewhat of a divisive topic in the One Piece community. Some of his gags and hairstyles resonate with a portion of the fanbase. However, the other portion hates them. He’s certainly received his due in fights after the time skip, most recently beating Sasaki and the Armored Division.

Many fans have also expressed displeasure with the drastic redesign of his character. The development of his cyborg body is understandable, but some One Piece fans find the modifications excessive.

6) Nami

Nami as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Wano and Whole Cake Island arcs have begun taking steps to remedy Nami’s newfound combative irrelevance.

While it’s understandable that her one-on-one fights are no longer viable, her overall power has seemed somewhat weak in the New World. Hopefully, her acquisition of Zeus remedies this in future One Piece chapters.

7) Sanji

Sanji as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Sanji's entry on this list is somewhat divisive, depending on where one looks at post-time skip. The Wano and Whole Cake Island arcs drastically elevate Sanji’s character, giving him a backstory and internal conflict.

The Fishman Island and Punk Hazard arcs, on the other hand, show his Flanderization through more perverse traits.

For those unaware, Flanderization is a process in which a character's entire personality is made to revolve around a minor trait. The trope is named after the character Ned Flanders from The Simpsons, who over time becomes nothing more than the neighborhood evangelist.

8) Chopper

Chopper as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Chopper has both shone and fallen to the wayside after the time skip. This is especially true in the Wano arc, which sees him damage Queen and have a 'brilliant doctor' moment.

In the Fishman Island arc, he stated that he would even become a monster if it meant helping Luffy. However, he has almost no one-on-one fights to speak of after the time skip.

Again, the Wano arc seems to be putting him on the right track for the future. However, until this happens, Chopper simply isn’t as attractive of a character after the time skip.

9) Eustass Kid

Eustass Kid as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Before the One Piece time skip, Kid was positioned as an equal to Law and Luffy. While the Wano arc has recently established this fairly well, this was not the case in the post-time skip chapters.

After losing to Kaido, being betrayed by Apoo and Hawkins, and being unable to protect his crew, Kid's character started feeling somewhat irrelevant.

Law and Luffy are clearly on a higher level than Kid after the time skip.

10) Portgas D. Ace

Ace as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Before the time skip, Ace was introduced and established as an incredibly experienced, dangerous, and powerful fighter. However, he eventually dies at the hands of Akainu, who an elderly Whitebeard subsequently thrashes.

Fans see plenty of Ace after the time skip, particularly in the Wano arc when he comes to Onigashima to kill Kaido.

However, it’s impossible for a man who died at Akainu’s hands to defeat Kaido. While his death was extraordinary and many factors led to it, it’s unlikely he would have ever beaten Kaido.

With post-time skip knowledge, Ace’s average skill and power as a fighter become painfully obvious.

