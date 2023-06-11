One Piece episode 1065: Chopper returns to normal, Izo challenges CP0, and Law and Kid fight with renewed zeal

One Piece episode 1065, titled The Destruction of the Alliance?! Fire up, the Will of the New Generation!, was released on June 11, 2023. This episode focuses on many different characters who make up the alliance against Kaido and his Animal Kingdom Pirates. However, the highlight of the episode is Law and Kid's fight against Big Mom, which appears to be nearing its conclusion.

In the previous episode, fans witnessed Luffy and Kaido's intense clash, which took an unexpected turn when Kaido became intoxicated. The episode also revealed the existence of a legendary Devil Fruit that greatly unsettled the Five Elders.

One Piece episode 1065 shows that Kid and Law might actually defeat an Emperor of the Sea

The whereabouts of the major Straw Hat allies

Izo as seen in One Piece episode 1065 (Image via Toei)

One Piece episode 1065 opens with a detailed update on some of the major characters participating in the raid. Izo, who has suffered serious injuries, encounters CP0 members Guernica and Maha. Despite the CP0's intention to ignore him and focus on capturing Nico Robin, Izo is desperate to prevent them from pursuing the Straw Hats. This sets up a future battle between them.

Both Chopper, who is now back to his regular size, and Franky express concern for Zoro and decide to search for him. Zoro is shown to be lying unconscious, grappling with what seems like the grim reaper in his dreams.

Meanwhile, Raizo confronts Fukurokuju, but they both find themselves paralyzed and surrounded by flames. The fire rapidly spread throughout Onigashima.

Yamato as seen in One Piece episode 1065 (Image via Toei)

Somewhere inside the castle, Jinbe comes to the aid of a group of samurai who are about to be trapped under a collapsing ceiling. Grateful, the samurai thanked him and headed to safety.

One Piece episode 1065 then focuses on Yamato, who finally locates the explosives, but Kazenbo arrives there at the same time. Yamato freezes the explosives and launches ice attacks to prevent Kazenbo from blowing up the whole island.

Big Mom versus Kid and Law

Big Mom as seen in One Piece episode 1065 (Image via Toei)

One Piece episode 1065 then shifts to the Live Floor, where Big Mom attacks Law and Kid, knocking them both unconscious for some time. Big Mom then decides to go to the Skull Dome's roof to assist Kaido in defeating Luffy.

However, while her attention is diverted, Law uses his technique, Kroom: Anesthesia, to impale her from behind with his sword. He follows it up with an electric shock to further incapacitate her.

Law attacks Big Mom in One Piece episode 1065 (Image via Toei)

In the meantime, Kid uses all of Big Mom's Homies to create an immense bull-like armor. He then launches a powerful strike against Big Mom that appears to inflict significant damage on her. The episode ends with Kid and Law making a solemn vow to stop Big Mom from reaching the roof at all costs.

A quick summary of One Piece episode 1064

Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei)

Luffy and Kaido were still fighting in the previous episode. However, the captain of the Animal Kingdom Pirates suddenly paused and admired the weather. He expressed his regret for missing the banquet and then started drinking. This drunken behavior made it impossible for Luffy to consider him a serious threat. However, Kaido easily dealt damage to Luffy while dodging most of the counterattacks.

Meanwhile, the Fire Festival provided residents of Wano's Flower Capital with a rare opportunity to have fun. A group of people, mostly youngsters, wrote short notes on skyships. Hitetsu encouraged Toko to write to her ancestors, asking them to grant her wishes. The young girl expressed her wish to see her father again.

The Five Elders in the anime (Image via Toei)

Meanwhile, at Sacred Marijoa, the Five Elders were alarmed because a legendary Devil Fruit that had eluded them for centuries had resurfaced. They had been unable to obtain it because the World Government had changed its name to conceal its actual identity.

The episode ended with Zunesha, a giant elephant, appearing in front of the Naval ships headed for Wano.

