10 One Piece characters who will lose relevance after Wano Country

When it's all said and done in Wano Country, some characters may no longer have much plot significance in One Piece.

Just as a reminder, manga spoilers will be prevalent in this article. Many stories are going to finish up in this current arc. The likes of Momonosuke and Yamato will still be relevant, but the same cannot be said for others. Wano Country may be the final destination for several characters.

To make this article even more interesting, it will not include the Red Scabbards or the big players from the Beasts Pirates. They can always turn up later in some fashion. Instead, this article will focus on characters with very little reason to do anything beyond the Wano Country arc.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

After Wano Country, these One Piece characters will have little plot relevancy

10) Fukurokuju

This master ninja was Raizo's biggest rival in the One Piece series. He betrayed Kozuki Oden 20 years ago, pledging his allegiance to Kurozumi Orochi and the Beasts Pirates. Raizo never forgave him for his lack of loyalty.

During the Onigashima Raid, these ninjas finally had a chance to fight each other. Despite the castle burning down around them, Raizo withstood the flames much longer than Fukurokuju. This resulted in the latter's eventual defeat.

Fukurokuju can be considered a minor antagonist by One Piece standards. It's unknown whether or not he survived the flames, but it didn't really matter in the end, as he gave Raizo a good fight and that's all he needed to do.

9) Bao Huang

The current status of the Beasts Pirates is unknown at the moment. Despite their defeat, they could always return in the One Piece story. For example, King will likely be captured and forced into slavery due to his Lunarian heritage, but Queen might show up in the inevitable MADS flashback.

However, the same cannot be said for Bao Huang. Her main role in the story was to run surveillance and relay information to Kaido. This ended up backfiring during the Onigashima Raid. She clumsily announced the defeat of Ulti and Page One, which gave moral support to the alliance.

Bao Huang was last seen being captured by Usopp and his Pop Green plants. Unlike King and Queen, there really isn't much reason to bring her back in the story, as Oda did everything he needed to with the character.

8) Speed

Speed is a former member of the Beasts Pirates who ate a horse SMILE. However, she was eventually tamed by Tama and her Devil Fruit.

They both served a crucial role in the Onigashima Raid, where they managed to convince several Gifters into fighting their cause.

While the effects of the kibi dango will eventually wear off, Tama still wants Speed to stick around and be her mother. They have a very affectionate relationship with each other in the One Piece series. It's very likely that Speed will stay behind and continue to serve the young child.

7) Tama

Tama may be a little girl, but she has the courage of a grown adult. After she was rescued by Luffy, she became a major ally for the samurai alliance.

She is the true MVP of the Onigashima Raid. With her Devil Fruit powers, she can tame animals by feeding them kibi dango. Tama converted several Gifters from the Beasts Pirates to her side, effectively changing the outcome of the war.

Luffy made a promise that she wouldn't go hungry again. Now that Wano Country has been saved, Tama can finally enjoy delicious meals. She will likely stay behind with Speed to live a new life.

6) Toko

Toko had a difficult childhood in Wano Country after her parents left her behind in Ebisu Town. She also ended up eating a defective SMILE fruit, meaning she could not express negative emotions.

To add insult to injury, her foster parent Yasuie was executed by Orochi. One Piece fans cannot help but feel sorry, as Toko represents all the hardships that Wano Country citizens had to endure over the past 20 years.

The good news is that she can put all that behind her. Now that Orochi is no longer in power, Toko has a brighter future to look forward to.

5) Onimaru

Onimaru is a member of a very rare species in the One Piece series. Also known by the name Komagitsune, these strange foxes have a flame-like tail. Onimaru ate a Devil Fruit that can turn him into Gyukimaru, a yokai monk.

The fox worked alongside Kawamatsu to collect weapons against Kaido. It even managed to steal a sword from Roronoa Zoro, prompting a chase scene in the snowy fields of Ringo. Of course, they would later clear up the misunderstanding and work together against a common enemy.

Near the end of the Wano Country arc, Onimaru helped the remaining vassals set up shrines for their fallen allies. One Piece fans will likely not be seeing him again for a very long time.

4) Tsurujo

One Piece fans may remember Kin'emon's loving wife, who ran a tea house in the Kuri region. Tsurujo even helped Luffy and Zoro out when they first arrived in Wano Country.

Right before the Fire Festival took place, her entire village was burned down by Holed'em and his crew. However, it was later revealed that she escaped.

Tsurujo ended up reuniting with her dear husband after the Onigashima Raid. More than a few One Piece readers feared that he would never live to see his wife again. Thankfully, both of them can finally enjoy a brand new life together, as Wano Country is no longer ruled by the Beasts Pirates.

3) Shinobu

This kunoichi is a faithful servant of the Kozuki family. Shinobu despised Orochi for his role in overthrowing the clan 20 years ago. However, now that Momonosuke has taken back what is rightfully his, Shinobu will likely stay in Wano Country to serve her new shogun.

Shinobu has already served her purpose in the Onigashima Raid. The Juku Juku no Mi gave her the ability to mature anything she touches. Shinobu used it to age Momonosuke's body by 20 years, which proved instrumental. His adult dragon form is what carried the floating island to safety.

Of course, the Kozuki clan will inevitably return sometime in the One Piece story. With that in mind, Shinobu can always make a background appearance with them. However, it's unlikely that she will significantly move the plot ever again.

2) Hyogoro

This former Yakuza boss spent many years in the Udon prison mines. During the Wano Country arc, Luffy saved his life and even restored his faith in the world. In return, Hyogoro taught him the most effective way to utilize Bushoshoku Haki.

Had it not been for Hyogoro, Luffy would've never been able to damage Kaido. Remember, these advanced techniques can only be learned by a select few One Piece characters. Hyogoro played a major role in Luffy's development.

By the end of the Wano Country arc, the Kozuki family name has been restored to prominence. However, it's unknown what Hyogoro will do with his spare time. At the very least, the old man finally made it past Orochi's reign of terror.

1) Kojuro

Kojuro might seem like an unfamiliar name to most One Piece fans. More often than not, he is simply referred to as the "pink hair guy" from the Onigashima Raid, but he is a fairly skilled fighter who has aligned himself with the Kozuki family.

This background character made a surprising number of appearances in the anime. His unique hair color is the main reason why he stands out from the rest of the samurai. It's not uncommon for anime fans to make jokes about him getting more screentime than even Shanks.

Kojuro can rest easy since the Beasts Pirates have fallen. Now that Wano Country is finishing up, he no longer has any reason to make further appearances.

