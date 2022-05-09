Top 10 unattractive One Piece characters

One Piece is an anime series that never shies away from having some of the most unappealing characters known to man. It's not as if the art style is hideous; there are some genuinely great designs.

In this case, these ten characters are intentionally made to be so unsightly. They're not necessarily the only appalling designs, but they're undisputedly among the worst.

Keep in mind that this listicle focus on the most unattractive One Piece characters. Someone like Rebecca might have a questionable design, but she's far from being considered bad-looking. More often than not, the most unappealing characters are those with gross features and wonky proportions.

Ten most unsightly One Piece characters

10) Urashima

He's unappealing to look at, but there are other more hideous characters on this unattractive list (Image via Toei Animation)

A sumo wrestler with pink braids is undoubtedly a design choice. At the very least, Urashima's outfits aren't bad; it's just that his face and hair aren't flattering in the slightest. It's not like his personality is much better, for he's arrogant and treats lower-class people with virtually no respect.

Thankfully, Luffy defeats Urashima. Given that he's a minor antagonist, it's unlikely that he will be prominent in the future.

9) Charlos

What a noble action (Image via Toei Animation)

Most World Noble outfits are atrocious to look at in One Piece, but Charlos stands out as one of the more unattractive, given his prominence in the story. Like other nobles, he has a spoiled personality and doesn't wish to associate himself with commoners.

He's one of the most hated characters in One Piece, and his design doesn't help his cause on that front. He constantly has mucus going down his nose (which he sometimes touches), which doesn't do too much to distract from his otherwise silly hairstyle.

8) Kurozumi Orochi

The unpopular Orochi (Image via Toei Animation)

Kurozumi Orochi is another unpopular character for several reasons past his design. Sure, he's one of the more unattractive characters in the series, with unflattering hair and facial structure. Yet, more importantly, he's exceptionally greedy and puts SMILE fruits in his citizens' food to ensure they can't express any negative emotion.

His interesting fashion choice can't do much to fix his rotten personality or his unflattering appearance.

7) Edward Weevil

Edward Weevil is like the less cool version of Whitebeard. He has the mustache but has fuzzy blonde hair that goes down to his knees and some braids. Weevil also has that classic One Piece design where he has a large torso but skinny legs.

He's Whitebeard's self-proclaimed son and tries to hunt the latter's crew members. Fortunately for him, he's pretty strong and has defeated 16 old pirates associated with Whitebeard.

6) Sanjuan Wolf

Another candidate for one of the unattractive designs (Image via Toei Animation)

Blackbeard has some good candidates for the unattractive pirates in his crew. Sanjuan Wolf had a life sentence in Impel Down before Blackbeard freed him and recruited him into his crew.

Sanjuan Wolf apparently committed crimes that caused his existence to be removed from history altogether.

Aside from that, his head looks like an upside-down heart. His hair and facial hair don't do much to complement his hilariously small eyes. To his credit, he's large enough to stand in the ocean, despite being a Devil Fruit user.

5) Wanyudo

The front and back of this One Piece character (Image via Shonen Jump)

Gifters tend to have mediocre to terrible designs, but Wanyudo is arguably the worst of them all. He's a large face with a pug of a body in a flaming wheel. His name makes sense, as he resembles the Japanese yokai also named Wanyudo.

Still, a traditional Wanyudo would just be a head stuck in a flaming wheel. They wouldn't have the random pug body attached to it like this unholy abomination.

This One Piece character primarily exists as a part of Black Maria's weapon, and there isn't much more he can do given his atrocious pug smile.

4) Wadatsumi

Wadatsumi is one of the more unattractive, but nicer characters on this list (Image via Toei Animation)

Just take a gander at this design. Thankfully, Wadatsumi's personality is much better, as he's a classic example of a gentle giant.

He's loyal to a fault and a bit infantile, and he eventually joins the Sun Pirates. It might be hard to tell at first glance, but he's a fish-man (a giant tiger blowfish one, to be exact).

Although Wadatsumi has good traits, there's no denying that his overall design is hideous. He's one of the most unattractive characters in the series, with a substantial circular head, baby-like arms and legs, and a face perhaps only a mother could love.

3) Buffalo

One Piece fans find Buffalo to be unappealing to look at (Image via Toei Animation)

The Donquixote Pirates have no shortage of unattractive characters in One Piece. Buffalo's design is particularly unpopular in the fandom for several reasons:

Weird helicopter hair

Has a Jolly Roger in his teeth

Unflattering outfit

His Guru Guru no Mi Devil Fruit allows him to spin parts of his body like that of a helicopter propeller. Hence, his terrible hairstyle and facial hair make sense, but that doesn't necessarily excuse his terrible design.

Not every Devil Fruit user has an overly gimmicky appearance like him, especially one not so aesthetically pleasing.

2) Trebol

It's easy to see why he's one of the most unattractive characters in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

It makes sense why he has so much snot coming out of his nose, but that doesn't make his overall design any better. The owner of the Beta Beta no Mi Devil Fruit can control mucus, which is surprisingly more effective than one would expect.

Nonetheless, his overall design is just flat-out hideous. He has the classic disproportionate frame that some other characters have in One Piece while also being a hunchback with snot running down his nose at all times.

Trebol was last seen being arrested by the Marines after Doflamingo was defeated.

1) Donquixote Mjosgard's Father

This One Piece character isn't too important (to the point his name isn't even known). However, that doesn't mean a minor character can't be considered one of the most unattractive in the series.

His primary role was interacting with his son as they briefly discussed Jimbei as he drank wine from one of his servants.

He has terrible proportions all around that it's surprising to call his son handsome by comparison. Fans can only be thankful that Oda hasn't shown him off so much thus far because there is there isn't much competition for the title of "The Most Unappealing One Piece character."

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

