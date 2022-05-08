One Piece: 4 characters that Orochi can beat (and 4 he cannot)

Orochi is all bark and no bite in the One Piece series, despite his Mythical Devil Fruit.

One Piece fans despise Orochi for several reasons. Kaido may share the responsibilty of destroying Wano Country, yet Orochi has none of his redeeming qualities. He is a weak and cowardly man who hides behind stronger fighters.

It's easier to find One Piece characters who can beat up Orochi than get beat up by him. The shogun is terrible with a sword, can only shoot a stationary target, and lacks any Haki. On the battlefield, Orochi is not a major threat to anybody.

One Piece characters that Orochi can somehow defeat

4) Higuma the Bear

This starter villain is a physically weak coward with very little combat ability. However, what separates Orochi from Higuma is his Devil Fruit.

Orochi ate the Hebi Hebi no Mi, Model: Yamata no Orochi. He can turn into a dragon snake with eight different heads. While he often wastes his Devil Fruit potential, Orochi does have enhanced durability and regeneration.

Higuma would end up getting eaten alive here. This matchup wouldn't be any different from his encounter with a Sea King.

3) Mohji

One Piece fans can't expect much power from a member of the Buggy Pirates.

Mohji is an animal tamer who can't tame any animals. His pet lion Richie does all the fighting for him. While the beast is fairly strong, Orochi's dragon form is far more powerful. His eight heads can also deal with both Mohji and Richie, striking in multiple directions at once.

Either way, Mohji only has a flimsy whip he can use against Orochi. That's not going to do any damage against a Mythical Zoan, let alone a snake dragon with defensive scales.

2) Charlotte Flambe

Orochi is so weak that he needs to defeat children in One Piece.

Flambe is a very young member of the Big Mom Pirates. While she doesn't have much combat ability, she does like to interject herself in matches, such as the one between Luffy and Katakuri on Whole Cake Island. Flambe can use her floating technique to shoot targets from a safe position.

Of course, it will take more than a single dart to defeat Orochi. Flambe would likely be very intimidated by his dragon form. Remember, the child has a very weak resolve. She might even faint at the sight of the eight-headed serpent.

1) Spandam

This match can go either way, depending on which fighter has the worst luck. With that said, it heavily favors Orochi and his Zoan fruit.

Spandam is the former leader of the CP9 organization, yet not a single member respected his leadership. He is so weak that the Doriki power system ranks him lower than the average Marines. His elephant sword Funkfreed does all the major fighting in his place.

Of course, Orochi can survive multiple decapitations, given his eight snake heads. Whether or not he can survive other methods of execution is unknown. Either way, Spandam is not going to outlast the shogun in a direct confrontation. He lacks the physical stats to be a major threat.

One Piece characters that Orochi can never beat in a million years

4) Nami

Nami had a previous encounter with the shogun during the first act of Wano Country. Predictably, it didn't end particularly well for Orochi.

With the thundercloud Zeus by her side, Nami can dish out some real damage. They combine speed and power with their electricity attacks. Orochi is also a very large target, which makes him easy to hit.

Zeus has only grown more powerful since the Onigashima Raid. Nami was able to defeat Ulti, a resiliant member of the Flying Six. Orochi wouldn't stand a chance against the Straw Hat navigator.

3) Koby

This young Marine has gotten much stronger ever since the One Piece timeskip. His brutal training with Garp has certainly paid off. He can now destroy giant metal discs with a simple punch.

More importantly, Koby mastered different forms of Haki. By comparison, Orochi has never been shown to use it during the Wano Country arc. This puts him at a great disadvantage already.

Regardless of his dragon scale and large serpent form, Koby would bypass Orochi's defenses altogether.

2) Kin'emon

This loyal retainer may seem like comedic relief, but he is very skilled with a sword. Kin'emon demonstrated the ability to cut fire during the Punk Hazard arc. He was even more impressive during the Onigashima Raid.

Back in One Piece Chapter 1009, Orochi attempted to fight the heavily injured Red Scabbards, right after they gave a good showing to Kaido. Of course, Orochi was easily cut down by them.

Kin'emon wouldn't have any trouble dealing with every single head by himself.

1) Kozuki Oden

This isn't a fair matchup by any means. Regardless, One Piece fans would've loved to see Oden cut down Orochi.

Kaido considers him to be the greatest samurai in Wano Country history. That alone speaks volumes to Oden's fighting prowess. If he could scar the world's strongest creature, he would easily walk over someone like Orochi.

For the longest time in One Piece, Orochi has always been protected by his powerful connections. If he were to engage with Oden by himself, there would not be a single time where he would emerge victorious.

