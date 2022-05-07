One Piece: How does Haki work? An explanation

Haki is the most accessible power system in the One Piece series, but not everybody realizes its potential.

Devil Fruits may grant special abilities, but they are very rare to find. Meanwhile, Haki can be utilized by every living being. While the concept existed before the One Piece timeskip, it wasn't fleshed out until afterward.

The strongest fighters cannot solely rely on Devil Fruits. Each of them must go far beyond their body's limitations.

With that in mind, Haki is a power system determined by willpower. It's very difficult to fully master since it requires several hours of extensive training.

How does Haki work in One Piece? Here's what fans need to know

During the Fishman Island arc, Pekoms easily defeated Caribou, despite the latter having a Logia Devil Fruit. Haki is what determines winners in the New World.

This article explains the concept of Haki and what it does.

Haki is spiritual willpower

Silvers Rayleigh explained this power system when he trained Monkey D. Luffy back at Rusukaina Island. Haki is a physical manifestation of spiritual power. Those with a strong fighting spirit will have a combat advantage.

Haki exponentially grows whenever a user fights a more powerful opponent. Throughout One Piece, Luffy has overcome major obstacles like Donquixote Doflamingo and Charlotte Katakuri. His endless determination is what allowed him to prevail in the end.

There are three different types of Haki in the One Piece series. While two of them are fairly common, the last one is exceedingly rare to find.

Busoshoku Haki (Armament Haki)

In laymen's terms, users can turn spiritual energy into an invisible armor. One Piece characters have the ability to harden their body parts, specifically with a black coating. They can also imbue Busoshoku Haki into objects, such as swords and pieces of clothing.

Most notably, it can also bypass the intangible state of Logia Devil Fruit users. Normally, they cannot be hit by physical attacks since it passes through them. Busoshoku Haki is the main exception to this rule.

There are a few advanced techniques that users can learn. Emission can be used to hit opponents from a faraway distance. Meanwhile, some fighters can internally destroy objects from within.

Kenbunshoku Haki (Observation Haki)

This helpful ability can be described as the power of perception. Users can not only feel the presence of nearby objects and people, but they can also measure their strength. With that said, Kenbunshoku Haki requires great concentration on the part of the user.

A select few characters can also see future visions. This advanced technique allows users to sense what is going to happen next.

This can only be obtained by fighting very difficult opponents.

Haoshoku Haki (Conqueror's Haki)

This is arguably the rarest ability in the One Piece series. Not just anybody can learn Haoshoku Haki. One in several million people can use this powerful technique, which allows users to overpower somebody else's will.

The strongest One Piece characters have this special power. They can easily knock out several people around him, just as long as their wills are weak. Users can also control animals by dominating their spirit.

Skies can be split apart whenever there is a Haoshoku clash between two strong users. It can even create massive shockwaves from the blast.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh