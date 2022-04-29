One Piece: What’s left for the Onigashima Raid?

One Piece readers cannot wait to see how the Onigashima Raid finally ends.

Wano Country is currently the longest arc in the One Piece series. With that said, the third act seems to be drawing to a close. Beyond the final battle, there isn't much left to do in the Onigashima Raid.

Eiichiro Oda spent over a hundred chapters building up to this moment. In terms of storytelling, Wano Country is likely to be held in very high regard. One Piece fans eagerly await to see the results. No matter how it ends, readers can expect an explosive finish.

Note: This article will contain major spoilers from the manga.

The Onigashima Raid is nearly over, so here is what One Piece fans can expect

Cheezitos @cheezit0s After those tear-jerking flashbacks, we then got to see the events that are currently unfolding in the Onigashima Raid, and damn are these stills pretty. Love the emphasis on each and every character, even those who've hadn't had much screen time. After those tear-jerking flashbacks, we then got to see the events that are currently unfolding in the Onigashima Raid, and damn are these stills pretty. Love the emphasis on each and every character, even those who've hadn't had much screen time. https://t.co/kjWNVYPKep

Readers have been deeply invested in the Wano Country arc for years now. Oda seems to be wrapping up the Onigashima Raid, so there are a few loose ends that need to be tightened first.

Luffy versus Kaido

I'm loving every second of Kaido vs. Luffy. Till the very last second Kaido won't stop showing why he deserves the title of strongest beast alive. Gear 5 is easily my favourite Luffy form 🏽 One Piece chapter 1047I'm loving every second of Kaido vs. Luffy. Till the very last second Kaido won't stop showing why he deserves the title of strongest beast alive. Gear 5 is easily my favourite Luffy form One Piece chapter 1047...I'm loving every second of Kaido vs. Luffy. Till the very last second Kaido won't stop showing why he deserves the title of strongest beast alive. Gear 5 is easily my favourite Luffy form 👌🏽🔥🔥 https://t.co/CawfWritsP

Wano Country's future depends on the winner of this legendary fight. Luffy versus Kaido has definitely lived up to the hype, with both competitors pushing themselves past their limits.

Now that Kaido is running low on fumes, this is Luffy's best chance to finish him off. Even if he loses, Kaido proved that he is the world's strongest creature. Either way, this is going to be Luffy's era now.

More importantly, this will be Kaido's eighth loss in his entire lifetime. Luffy will definitely live up to his Joy Boy moniker by then.

A potential flashback

Toilet pkay @ToiletPkay @KingOfLighting Me if kaido croaks without showing his flashback or awakening next chapter @KingOfLighting Me if kaido croaks without showing his flashback or awakening next chapter https://t.co/DSOStIz7eC

It should be noted that Kaido's flashback is not a guarantee, since not every One Piece antagonist gets one. Given his past connections with the Rocks Pirates, Oda could also save that information for later.

Regardless, a flashback would flesh out Kaido's motivations. He clearly knows something about Joy Boy and the history of Wano Country. Based on his past conversations with Yamato, there has to be a reason why he's there.

Most readers find it hard to believe that Kaido will survive past this arc. If kept alive, he will always be a major threat to the mainland. With that said, it's now or never for a potential flashback sequence.

Momonosuke saves his people

🎉 Jasser 🎉 @Jabulkheir

#ONEPIECE1047 Momonosuke might very well be the most developed side character (non-strawhat) in all of One Piece. He's really grown on me man Momonosuke might very well be the most developed side character (non-strawhat) in all of One Piece. He's really grown on me man#ONEPIECE1047 https://t.co/78F9Az2Gnr

Momonosuke used to be a cowardly boy who could never rule over a country. However, with some really strong encouragement from Luffy, he was able to grow as a character. Momonosuke needs to have his own Legendary Hour, just like his father Kozuki Oden.

It will be up to Momonosuke to protect his people. Now that Luffy is preparing his final attack, Kaido may no longer be able to hold onto the flying island. The Flower Capital is in grave danger right now.

One Piece fans are interested to see how Momonosuke will handle this situation. He needs to prove that he is worthy of becoming a shogun.

Orochi finally goes down

Orochi is a detestable villain by One Piece standards. No matter how many times he seemingly dies, he always gets back up. However, Orochi is only down to a single head, rather than eight from his Mythical Zoan fruit.

One Piece fans can only wonder how Oda will deal with Orochi. After all the crimes he committed, he certainly needs to face the consequences of his actions.

It should be noted that Denjiro has been missing in action for a very long time. There's a good possibility that he can deliver the final blow to Orochi. It would be very symbolic if he went down at the same time as Kaido.

Everyone gets off the island safely

The samurai certainly don't mind dying for a cause they believe in. However, the rest of the Straw Hats still need to make it out alive. The flying island could drop any second now. Kaido's Flame Clouds are running very low at this point.

It remains to be seen how everybody will survive. Right now, it's up to Momonosuke to save them. He needs to make sure that his loyal samurai can live to see a new dawn. One Piece readers will look forward to how this plays out.

A new dawn arrives for Wano Country

Speaking of which, Kaido's defeat will mark the beginning of a new era in Wano Country. After several years under an oppressive rule, the citizens will finally have a chance to live freely again.

The Onigashima Raid is building up to this historical moment in One Piece. With the sun now rising, this is the perfect time for the Beasts Pirates to go down. Toki's prophecy can finally be fulfilled with this battle.

It's going to be a very emotional juncture when it happens. One Piece readers have been waiting for this moment for the past four years now.

