One Piece Chapter 1044: The Kozuki clan is somehow connected to Joy Boy

Hiyori's part in One Piece Chapter 1044 shouldn't be forgotten about, considering it has some importance with the Joy Boy lore.

It's no surprise that Luffy stole the spotlight with One Piece Chapter 1044. Eiichiro Oda shocked everyone with the big reveal that Luffy ate the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika. The Straw Hat also fully awakened his powers with Gear Fifth.

Naturally, everybody's focus is on Luffy's battle with Kaido. However, they shouldn't forget about the overlooked scene between Kozuki Hiyori and Kuromuzi Orochi. It does have relevance to Luffy's plight, given that he inherited the will of Joy Boy.

One Piece Chapter 1044: The Kozuki clan may bring a "dawn of a new day"

One Piece Chapter 1044 is an unforgettable experience, yet smaller moments can slip through the cracks. Rest assured, Hiyori played a very important role for this particular chapter.

Hiyori brings up Oden's dream to open Wano Country

While Orochi lay underneath a pile of rubble, he tried to dissuade Hiyori from killing him. The shogun brought up how much he admired Oden, a statement that was immediately brushed off by Hiyori.

She brought up how Oden wanted to free Wano Country and open its borders, yet Orochi prevented that. Hiyori even mentions that he kept on smiling, which is a recurring theme in One Piece Chapter 1044.

Ultimately, Orochi is left to burn by the lingering spirit of Kazenbo. Hiyori then states that dawn will arrive in Wano Country, and that her family will always keep their promises. This will be very relevant for later, given the history between the Kozuki clan and Joy Boy.

There is a reason why this scene happened in this chapter

One Piece Chapter 1044 contains what is arguably the most shocking event in the entire series. To put it into perspective, Hiyori's scene felt like a drop in a bucket compared to Luffy's entire ocean. Some readers even think that her moment should've happened earlier.

However, there is good reason to believe that Hiyori served her purpose in One Piece Chapter 1044. 800 years ago, the Kozuki family invented poneglyphs that contain the real history of the world. Joy Boy must have some connection with them, given that Road Poneglyphs are required to reach Laugh Tale.

Remember, Zunesha outright stated that Luffy inherited Joy Boy's will. This makes Hiyori's scene very important for this chapter. Her father Oden fully expected Joy Boy to return, which is why he wanted to open the borders of Wano Country. She will have to pick up where he left off.

The Kozuki family will be critical to Luffy's success

Oda purposely made sure that Hiyori's scene with Orochi happened in One Piece Chapter 1044. He doesn't want readers to forget what Joy Boy stood for. This historical figure wanted the world to know about the Void Century. It's only possible because the Kozuki clan recorded that history through the poneglyphs.

Readers are hoping for a lore dump in the very near future. There has to be a reason why the Kozuki clan worked alongside Joy Boy. Zunesha is the only living creature who can explain those reasons.

Now that Luffy is Joy Boy, Hiyori and Momonosuke will have to fulfill the promise made by their parents. Oden and Toki expected Joy Boy to arrive very soon, with the expectation that he would need some help. Now that Orochi and Kaido will eventually fall, Wano Country can finally have a future.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

