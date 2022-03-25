One Piece Chapter 1044 (leaked): Why the big reveal makes perfect sense

One Piece Chapter 1044 completely redefined how readers look at Luffy's Devil Fruit.

For 25 years, fans believed that Luffy consumed the Gomu Gomu no Mi, a Paramedia fruit that turns him into rubber. That finally changed with One Piece Chapter 1044. It turns out that it wasn't the fruit's real name, nor was it the right class. The World Government simply wanted to erase it from history.

One Piece Chapter 1044 reveals that Luffy's actual fruit is the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika. It's classified as a Mythical Zoan, which really puts his journey into perspective. It may seem completely out there, but it makes perfect sense in hindsight. This article will go over why that is the case.

One Piece Chapter 1044 (leaked): The shocking revelation did have some build-up beforehand

One Piece Chapter 1044 revealed that Luffy ate the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika. While it was a surprising turn of events, it wasn't for the sake of shock value. Readers can go back to previous chapters and realize that it makes sense.

Luffy's insane durability is on par with Mythical Zoans

Zoan fruits allow users to transform into animals, whether it's a full beast form or a hybrid with human characteristics. Users also receive a massive boost in their physical stats. Crocodile stated as such during the Impel Down arc when the escapees ran away from Awakened Zoan guards.

Mythical Zoans are even more powerful in that regard. Throughout the series, Luffy takes on severe punishment that most characters wouldn't survive. Here are some noteworthy examples to keep in mind:

Lost to Kaido several times in the Onigashima Raid, yet always got right back up

Carried giant stone blocks in Udon prison despite the Seastone cuffs weakening him

Barely outlasted Rob Lucci's strongest attacks during Enies Lobby

Developed an immunity to poisons after surviving Magellan in Impel Down

Fought two Sweet Commanders in Whole Cake Island, with both fights lasting more than 11 hours

Luffy's physical stats make sense with the revelation that he is a Mythical Zoan. His monstrous strength, legendary durability, and massive amounts of stamina can be partially attributed to his fruit.

One Piece Chapter 1044 makes it very clear in this context. Training goes a long way, but so does a rare Zoan fruit.

Luffy also had strange abilities that had nothing to do with rubber

Despite being made of rubber, Luffy can also use fire-based attacks like Red Roc. For the longest time, it was explained that he moved fast enough to cause friction with his body. However, another explanation is that he is a Mythical Zoan.

Regular Zoans can only turn into animals, but Mythical Zoans are granted more powers beyond that. These special abilities can even be their very own Devil Fruit. Here are a few examples from the One Piece series:

Kaido can use fire, wind, and lightning in his Azure Dragon form

can use fire, wind, and lightning in his Azure Dragon form Sengoku can produce massive shockwaves with his Buddha form

can produce massive shockwaves with his Buddha form Yamato can generate ice in her Divine Wolf form

This falls in line with Luffy's ability to conjure fire in his Gear forms. The vast majority of Mythical Zoans can use elemental attacks.

In many ways, Luffy can fight like his sworn brother Ace, who consumed the Mera Mera no Mi.

Luffy also marches to the "Drums of Liberation"

One Piece Chapter 1044 is titled "Warrior of Liberation," which is exactly what Luffy has done throughout his journey.

According to One Piece mythos, Nika was a Sun God that slaves prayed to for salvation.

Luffy himself became a savior many times in the series:

He saved Alabasta from Crocodile

He protected Fishman Island from slave traders

He saved Dressrosa from Doflamingo

One Piece Chapter 1044 will only further that comparison. Luffy is currently on a path to save Wano Country from Kaido, who plans on enslaving the entire population for his weapons factories.

Whatever the case, One Piece Chapter 1044 is a major turning point in the story.

Luffy has many comparisons with Chopper

This is the final point brought up by One Piece Chapter 1044. Both Luffy and Chopper have a Devil Fruit called the Hito Hito no Mi, which relates to human forms. These Straw Hats are unique when it comes to their particular fruits. They can both transform in ways that other Zoans cannot.

Chopper found a way to alter his transformations via Rumble Balls. Meanwhile, Luffy can use different Gears for various purposes. Both these fighters can transform into different forms with specific characteristics.

For example, Chopper can use Jumping Point to run faster, while Luffy can do the same with Gear Fourth: Snakeman.

Given their different classifications, it seemed very strange for a "Paramecia" to do what a Zoan can do. This finally makes sense in the context of One Piece Chapter 1044.

