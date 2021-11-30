Should Vegapunk show up after Wano in One Piece?

If there was ever a time for Vegapunk to show up in One Piece, it should be after the Wano arc concludes.

One Piece fans have long speculated about Vegapunk, a mysterious character who is a major influence on the story. He is arguably the most knowledgeable character in regards to Devil Fruits and how they work. When he finally shows up, it's going to be a big event for One Piece fans.

The Wano arc has recently put the spotlight back on Vegapunk, despite not having made his debut yet. Artificial Devil Fruits are a major topic of discussion thanks to Kaidou's forces. The Wano arc has made so many references to Vegapunk that it seems like he will show up sooner rather than later.

Here's why some One Piece fans want Vegapunk to debut after the Wano arc

Peach Boy @Momoshikkkiiiii I seriously need Dr Vegapunk to get explored more, one of the biggest mysteries in One Piece I seriously need Dr Vegapunk to get explored more, one of the biggest mysteries in One Piece https://t.co/gwzB9C7xzZ

Considering the ongoing battle at Onigashima, it's unlikely the action will cut back to the outside world. It's been too long with no breaks in sight, hence the memes about Act 3 ending. After Kaidou is defeated, it would be the perfect opportunity for Vegapunk to finally arrive, whether it's in Wano or somewhere else.

Vegapunk is key to Wano arc developments

Keep in mind that this article will discuss current events in the manga. The Wano arc has many unresolved plot threads related to Vegapunk, such as Kaidou's Lineage Factor. Orochi even made a ridiculous trade offer for his services. There is a good possibility that Vegapunk can always show up at some point.

SMILE fruits and the potential cure

SMILE are the artificial counterparts to Zoan Devil Fruits. They are a prominent fixture in the Wano arc, given that Kaidou often feeds his forces with SMILE. However, there is a major downside in that some of them are completely defective. This forces the user to continuously smile, hence the name.

Some One Piece fans speculate that Vegapunk could potentially find a cure. Otherwise, characters like Killer will be stuck in this state forever. Despite his allegiance to the World Government, there are several instances where Vegapunk showed a generous side:

Vegapunk objected to Caesar Clown's questionable experiments

He granted the final wish of Bartholomew Kuma, before he was stripped of his free will

Vegapunk helped everyone on Karakuri Island with his inventions

Perhaps Vegapunk can also help out with the SMILE problem, since not every member of the World Government is corrupted with power. However, this is purely based on speculation at the moment.

Momonosuke and his artificial fruit

(Joe) Three Skull Theories @TypicalJAnt Throughout this arc, we've learned that Vegapunk did an experiment on Kaido's fruit but it failed, this being the fruit that Momo ate.



Kaido is likely their primary target



Does 'that experiment' not imply a next experiement? Throughout this arc, we've learned that Vegapunk did an experiment on Kaido's fruit but it failed, this being the fruit that Momo ate.Kaido is likely their primary targetDoes 'that experiment' not imply a next experiement? https://t.co/U5m14zZyrm

At some point in One Piece, Vegapunk did some experiments on Kaidou and extracted his Lineage Factor. The scientist tried to replicate his Devil Fruit, but he deemed it a failure for unknown reasons. If he really does have good intentions, perhaps he didn't want the World Government to have too much power.

There has to be a reason why Momonosuke's fruit is considered a failure. Even CP0 agents have remarked how grateful they were over it. However, Momonosuke does gain better control of his abilities.

It's very likely that he will become a Shogun after Kaidou's defeat, which means he must stay within his country. Questions need to be answered before the Straw Hats leave Wano, otherwise, the plot thread will remain unresolved. Vegapunk is the only person who can explain his reasoning.

History of MADS

Feral 💀🍓 @VsFeral “𝙎𝙘𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙃𝙪𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙮’𝙨 𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨”



A quick theory on the MADS Group and Germa 66:



(One Piece 1022/1023 Spoilers) “𝙎𝙘𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙃𝙪𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙮’𝙨 𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨” A quick theory on the MADS Group and Germa 66:(One Piece 1022/1023 Spoilers) https://t.co/3rkvA9l5gh

The following information contains manga spoilers, so keep that in mind. According to Queen, he was a part of a research team known as MADS. Vegapunk worked with the likes of Caesar Clown and Vinsmoke Judge, as they figured out how the Lineage Factor really works.

Since the Wano arc heavily centers on artificial Devil Fruits, now is the time for Vegapunk to make his debut. The Lineage Factor needs to be explained at some point in the story. It's better to discuss it while Kaidou and the SMILE project are still relevant.

The SSG and current world developments

luke @eustassvinsmoke The one piece fandom is confusing. How will Oda show off the power of the ssg if all the war lords get away? Someone gotta be captured. There’s one candidate 🏃🏿‍♂️ The one piece fandom is confusing. How will Oda show off the power of the ssg if all the war lords get away? Someone gotta be captured. There’s one candidate 🏃🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/EZ7xlZLe2M

Not much is known about the SSG, also known as the Special Science Group. What is known is that the World Government has replaced their Warlord system with these new Vegapunk inventions. It's very likely that One Piece fans will see it in action after the Wano arc.

The balance of world power will never be the same after Kaidou's defeat. It would be the right moment to finally reveal Vegapunk and his true intentions. There has to be some point where he shows up.

One Piece is nearing the endgame

♐️🦺👷🏾‍♂️ @Jjkhoza_VI I knew episode 1000 of One Piece would be crazy after hearing the original theme song I knew episode 1000 of One Piece would be crazy after hearing the original theme song https://t.co/NdpqA3Pe80

One Piece recently celebrated its 1000th episode, a huge milestone for any popular anime. After the climactic battle with Kaido, however, the series will finally reach the last few stages.

There aren't too many potential arcs left (Elbaf, Laugh Tale, the final war). After the Wano arc, One Piece will be heading straight to the finish line. Vegapunk needs to show up sooner rather than later.

The history of Devil Fruits needs to be fully explained before the series ends. Vegapunk is the perfect character to serve this role.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi