One Piece Episode 1001: Release date, time, where to watch, spoilers and more

One Piece fans are still buzzing after hearing the announcement that was made after episode 1000 aired. Fans continued to express their excitement as the upcoming movie revolves around Red-Haired Shanks.

One Piece fans are gearing up for episode 1001, which will be released on November 28, 2021. The upcoming episode will be a continuation of the fight between the Straw Hats and Kaido. The One Piece community is excited to watch the outcome of this battle.

One Piece episode 1001 release date and where to watch

Episode 1001 of One Piece will be released on November 28, 2021. According to the official statement, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

In countries where Crunchyroll is inaccessible and Netflix doesn’t stream One Piece, viewers can watch the episode on Funimation and Animelab. The aforementioned episode’s release time for various regions are mentioned below:

6:30 pm Central Standard Time (November 27, 2021)

4:30 pm Pacific Standard Time (November 27, 2021)

9:30 am Japan Standard Time

6:00 am Indian Standard Time

One Piece episode 1000 recap

The One Piece protagonist, Luffy, uses his Gum-Gum Rocket to fly towards Kaido. Unfortunately, Queen holds both Zoro and Luffy after transforming into the hybrid form. Both Zoro and Luffy are tossed towards the Numbers, whose mouth was open, ready to swallow the members of the Straw Hat pirates.

The duo defeated the Numbers with ease and landed on their feet. At the end of One Piece episode 1000, Luffy’s bounty was revealed and the teaser for the upcoming movie was shown.

One Piece episode 1001 spoilers

This section of the article contains spoilers from the upcoming episode 1001 of One Piece. In this episode of One Piece, the King and Queen are reunited. The King wants to understand if all the Udon prisoners have made it to these territories. The Queen later notifies all the members of Tobi Roppo about the news.

She tells them that the internal fight for power must be halted for now. King later gave instructions not to let anyone get to the rooftop. X Drake joins Who’s Who after a brief conversation and is assured by the latter that the time is perfect for carrying out their plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider