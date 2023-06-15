Netflix releases new One Piece live-action PVs featuring Luffy and Nami's actors

While the series’ original manga by creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda is currently on hiatus, fans likely have some One Piece live-action news to look forward to this month instead. Although nothing has been officially announced yet, Netflix’s globally streamed Tudum 2023 event is set to kick off on June 17 from São Paulo, Brazil.

The event is known for featuring exclusive news and never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks at the streaming platform’s various series and intellectual properties. At last year’s event, the One Piece live-action series made some key cast announcements, as well as sharing a behind-the-scenes look at some of the sets used in production.

Now, with the series’ release year finally at hand, fans are expecting One Piece live-action to yet again have a major presence at the Tudum event, likely premiering its first trailer. While this has yet to be confirmed by Netflix or staff on the series, the release of some recent cast videos via the series’ official accounts has sparked excitement and discussion amongst fans.

One Piece live-action cast videos promoting Tudum 2023 seemingly signal major news for series at the event

The aforementioned videos feature One Piece live-action actors Emily Rudd and Iñaki Godoy, who play Nami and Monkey D. Luffy respectively in the upcoming adaptation. Additional videos will likely be released over the next 48 hours leading up to the start of the Tudum 2023 event, during which the series will seemingly have a presence given the captions to each tweet.

In the video, Rudd summarizes the series' history and provides a brief synopsis, as well as touching on the series' impact. It ends with a call-to-action from Rudd for fans to tag their friends to boost the series. This is somewhat unsurprising, as many cast and staff members have discussed how they wanted to make a series that could get non-anime fans into the series.

Godoy’s video follows a similar approach, focusing mainly on the series’ background history and what the core narrative is about. Godoy’s video is also done in Spanish with subtitles, likely to celebrate the fact that Tudum is being held in South America this year. While no new information regarding the live-action adaptation is shared, the videos are clearly meant to draw eyes towards whatever major announcement is coming at Tudum 2023.

As mentioned above, there’s no official confirmation of what fans can expect from the series’ Tudum 2023 presence at the time of this article’s writing. However, the predominant theory and hope amongst fans is that the first One Piece live-action trailer will be shared, bringing a full release date for the series well beyond the general 2023 release window.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

