One Piece Chapter 1087: Release Date and Time, Countdown, What to Expect, and More

One Piece Chapter 1087 is set to release on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 12 AM JST. After the Reverie flashback in the previous chapter, fans were left wanting more. However, they were instead informed that series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda would be taking a one-month hiatus from the series due to receiving eye surgery for astigmatism.

Hence, due to this massive delay in the next issue’s arrival, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1087 at the time of this article’s writing. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, the leaker community for the series hasn't confirmed them.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Chapter 1087 as well as speculates on what to expect from the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1087 could truly take readers anywhere upon series’ eventual return

Release date and time, where to read

One Piece Chapter 1087 is set to release at 12 AM JST on Monday, July 17, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. Some international fans, such as Japanese viewers, for instance, will instead see the episode become available Monday night. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1087 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 AM, Sunday, July 16, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 AM, Sunday, July 16, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 PM, Sunday, July 16, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM, Sunday, July 16, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Sunday, July 16, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Sunday, July 16, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Monday, July 17, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 AM, Monday, July 17, 2023

Chapter 1086 recap

One Piece Chapter 1086 began immediately after the Reverie had concluded before news of Cobra’s death and Vivi’s disappearance was spread. As people are shown looking for the pair, it’s revealed that Vivi, Wapol, Sabo, and Jewelry Bonney are all stowaways on various ships. This allows them to escape Mariejois without capture.

The focus then shifts to the Gorosei, who are discussing Sabo and the Egghead situation when Imu contacts them. He tells them to test Vegapunk’s new weapon on the Lulusia Kingdom, which the Gorosei say they will take care of. Each of the Gorosei’s names and Warrior God titles are then revealed, with Imu’s final request being to bring him Vivi Nefertari. Meanwhile, Sakazuki is mobilizing the Seraphims based on Crocodile, Gecko Moria, and Donquixote Doflamingo.

The issue then returns to the series’ present day, where Sabo explains how he escaped Lulusia safely. Emporio Ivankov then asserts that the Imu Sabo saw is Saint Imu of House Nerona, one of the 20 first Celestial Dragons, and that they’re immortal due to the Op-Op Fruit S Perpetual Youth Surgery. Finally, the issue ends with the revelation that Donquixote Mjosgard has been executed by the Holy Knights’ leader and former King of God Valley, Saint Figarland Garling.

What to expect (speculative)

With the Reverie flashback now officially concluded, One Piece Chapter 1087 could truly go anywhere as it returns readers to the contemporary series. However, Egghead Island stands out as the most likely option, with fans having last been there quite some time ago. Likewise, all the necessary context of why the Egghead Incident is so momentous has been established, making it the perfect time to see the event through.

Other options for One Piece Chapter 1087’s focus include Hachinosu Island, where the conflict between SWORD and the Blackbeard Pirates could be given additional focus. With Kuzan and Garp’s fight likely to continue, it would certainly be an engaging focus for fans. Likewise, either Hachinosu or Egghead are the current most likely options considering where the series is currently following the Reverie flashback’s conclusion.

