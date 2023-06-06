One Piece episode 1065: Release Date and Time, Countdown, Where to Watch, and More

One Piece episode 1065 is set to be released on Sunday, June 11, at 9:30 am JST. Following the shocking final moments of the previous installment, fans truly have no idea what to expect next. Some assert that a focus on Zunesha is a foregone conclusion, while others expect either Luffy versus Kaido or Law and Kid versus Big Mom to take center stage.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure on exactly what the upcoming episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece episode 1065 as of this article’s writing. Nevertheless, fans are convinced that the end of the arc is imminently arriving and they do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

One Piece episode 1065 likely to leave Zunesha’s appearance unexplained, focus on fights instead

Where to watch

ONE PIECE (ワンピース) Spoilers @OP_SPOILERS2023 #ONEPIECE1065



ONE PIECE EPISODE 1065



▪︎ Episode Title: "Alliance Destroyed?! Burning Will of the New Generation!"



▪︎ Broadcast date: June 11, 2023 (09:30 am Japan Time) ONE PIECE EPISODE 1065▪︎ Episode Title: "Alliance Destroyed?! Burning Will of the New Generation!"▪︎ Broadcast date: June 11, 2023 (09:30 am Japan Time) #ONEPIECE1065ONE PIECE EPISODE 1065▪︎ Episode Title: "Alliance Destroyed?! Burning Will of the New Generation!"▪︎ Broadcast date: June 11, 2023 (09:30 am Japan Time) https://t.co/p934sYfF5q

One Piece episode 1065 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, June 11. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, the latter is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece episode 1065 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, June 10

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, June 10

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, June 11

Central European Time: 3:00 am, Sunday, June 11

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, June 11

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, June 11

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, June 11

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, June 11

Episode 1064 recap

One Piece episode 1064 began with a focus on Luffy and Kaido, where the latter took an opportunity to pause their battle and admire the weather while drinking. Asserting that it wouldn’t weaken him, Kaido’s demeanor noticeably shifted, with Luffy unable to tell if the former is more or less of a threat while he’s drunk.

Luffy quickly learnt that the former is the case, with Kaido evading most attacks while landing all of his with much stronger Haki than normal. Meanwhile, in the Flower Capital, Toko was encouraged by Tenguyama Hitetsu to write her wish on a paper lantern. She expressed a desire to see her father again as the scene shifted to the Gorosei in Mariejois.

Here, the Gorosei discussed concerns about the Reverie’s events, as well as the capture of Nico Robin and the battle between Kaido and Luffy. They then explained that a legendary Devil Fruit that had eluded them for centuries, which they renamed to hide its true identity, is lying dormant and could be Awakened. The episode ended by showing that Zunesha had shockingly come to Wano.

What to expect from episode 1065 (speculative)

One Piece episode 1065 will likely take one of two major narrative routes, with the first being a continued focus on Zunesha. If this is the case, fans can likely see her engage with the World Government ships who spotted her at the previous episode’s end. Some dialog may even occur between her and Momonosuke, who can hear the Voice of All Things and thus communicate with her.

One Piece episode 1065’s other likely narrative focus is to return to either Luffy versus Kaido or Law and Kid versus Big Mom. That being said, the latter seems more likely than the former since Kaido versus Luffy was a main focus of 1064. Likewise, if the focus is shifted to the Big Mom fight, fans should expect to stick with this battle until its conclusion.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes