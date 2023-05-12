One Piece live-action leak reveals first look at the Marine uniform

With all the news and excitement surrounding the One Piece live-action series lately, fans can’t wait for an official trailer and the eventual release of the series itself. With each piece of official and leaked information that comes out, as well as testimonials from cast and crew, fans are convinced that the adaptation will be phenomenal.

While the news front for Netflix’s adaptation of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series has been quiet since shooting wrapped, some interesting leaks have come out. Again, with shooting on the first season having wrapped several months prior, these One Piece live-action leaks are likely months-old photos that are just now coming out.

In any case, they still serve as unofficial news for the highly anticipated One Piece live-action series, set to debut sometime this year, per Netflix’s last comments on it. These leaks are also incredibly exciting, highlighting the overall scope of the production and how much attention to detail has been put into making the series.

One Piece live-action leaks highlight Marine fodder uniforms and sheer number of Marine fodder extras on set

The latest

One Piece live-action’s most recent unofficial leaks began being released on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The first photo featured an actor in a full Marine uniform for the series, seemingly waiting on set to be called up for a scene. At least a dozen other actors dressed in Marine uniforms can be seen in the background as well.

This excitingly highlights the overall scope of the production, with the crew seemingly aiming to match the sheer number of Marines in their adaptation to that of the original source material. Indeed, the series’ favorite fodder always seems to have innumerable numbers in its ranks in the original anime and manga adaptations.

The photo in question also offers an up-close and detailed look at the Marine soldier uniforms themselves. While they certainly appear to be a little more formal than the outfits seen in the anime and manga, they remain true to the source material in spirit. Fans are also calling the changes for the live-action series a nice touch.

The second photo in question seems to feature three in-focus actors in their Marine uniforms. Given the background of the photo, it seems as though it was taken on one of the ship set pieces during filming. One distinct difference between the uniforms seen here and in the previous photo is that these uniforms are short-sleeved and much less formal-looking.

This could be due to the fact that these uniforms are marked with a “CADET” patch rather than a “MARINE” as seen on the other outfits. Further supporting this is the fact that two of the three actors in the photo are wearing short-sleeve outfits, while the third is wearing a long-sleeve outfit.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

