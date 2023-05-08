One Piece episode 1062: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1062 is set to be released on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. With Sanji versus Queen having finally concluded in the previous episode, fans are excitedly looking forward to what’s next for the series. However, due to an unforeseen delay, they will have to wait one extra week to see how the anime moves forward.

Fans aren’t yet sure exactly what the upcoming episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece episode 1062. Nevertheless, many are convinced that the end of the arc is imminently arriving.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece episode 1062 while speculating on what to expect.

One Piece episode 1062 unfortunately on break but excitingly teases focus on Zoro vs. King in preview

Release date and time, where to watch

Amir @PEAKFlCTION We all saw how good Episode 1061 of One Piece was and now Episode 1062 ‘King of Hell’ will be just as good if not better. The Episode will be animated by Ryosuke Tanaka who never misses and will release in 2 weeks (filler next week to prepare for this episode) We all saw how good Episode 1061 of One Piece was and now Episode 1062 ‘King of Hell’ will be just as good if not better. The Episode will be animated by Ryosuke Tanaka who never misses and will release in 2 weeks (filler next week to prepare for this episode) 🔥 https://t.co/v9WaOmJRUs

One Piece episode 1062 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, May 21, 2023. This means the episode will arrive on Saturday night locally for a minority of international fans. Other international fans, like Japanese viewers, will be able to watch the episode on Sunday morning locally.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. However, they can only watch it roughly 90 minutes after it begins airing in Japan.

One Piece episode 1062 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, May 20

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, May 20

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, May 21

Central European Time: 3:00 am, Sunday, May 21

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, May 21

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, May 21

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, May 21

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, May 21

Episode 1061 recap

One Piece episode 1061 began with Queen and Sanji continuing their clash in the Pleasure Hall. Queen expressed his frustration that Sanji destroyed the Raid Suit, meaning he couldn’t compare his own technology to that of Judge’s.

Sanji then destroyed Queen’s mechanical arm, turning invisible with Stealth Black-esque technology. In response, he became invisible by moving at breakneck speed, prompting Queen to decide to wait until he tired himself out.

The episode then showed Osome, the Geisha whom Sanji allegedly hit, stay behind to look for her mouse, Chuji. It’s then revealed, after she arrives at the invisible battlefield, that Queen is the one who actually hit her, not Sanji.

The episode then saw Sanji figure this out for himself, prompting the enraged Straw Hat to use his newfound exoskeleton to give birth to the Ifrit Jambe.

With his new and improved Jambe technique in action, Sanji used the Boeuf Burst to send Queen flying. He then reunited Chuji and Osome before collapsing from his injuries and being announced the winner of the fight.

What to expect (speculative)

𝑷𝒊𝒏𝒃𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒉 ⚔️ @Brash_99 One Piece episode 1062



Thread of the best works made for the staff of this episode: One Piece episode 1062Thread of the best works made for the staff of this episode: https://t.co/8flRUi8jNU

Based on the preview for the upcoming installment, it seems that One Piece episode 1062 is set to focus exclusively on Zoro’s fight with King. While there could be other perspectives interspersed, the preview essentially only shows scenes from this fight. As a result, it’s a safe bet that this will be the primary focus of the upcoming (and unfortunately delayed) installment.

As for what One Piece episode 1062 could show alongside Zoro and King’s fight, a few options stand out. One would be yet another update on Nico Robin and Brook’s status, with the two being hunted by CP0 currently. A brief focus on either Yamato’s race to the armory against Kazenbo or Momonosuke’s efforts to slow Onigashima’s progression is also likely.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses. Find the recent manga chapter summary here.

Poll : 0 votes