One Piece episode 1061: Sanji showcases new fighting moves while taking revenge on the attacker of Osome

One Piece episode 1061, titled The Strike of an Ifrit! Sanji vs. Queen was released on Sunday, May 7, 2023. With the Wano arc nearing its conclusion, fans can look forward to a shift in focus from Zoro, who has been in the spotlight in recent episodes, to Sanji. The stunning visuals in the episode add to the excitement of the intense battle between the Straw Hat cook and the Queen.

In the previous episode, Zoro delved into his past and reflected on memories of an old samurai he had encountered in East Blue. These recollections eventually helped him realize how to wield Enma with respect.

Sanji emerges victorious in One Piece episode 1061

Sanji fights Queen

Queen as seen in One Piece episode 1061 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1061 focuses on the heated battle between Queen and Sanji as they clash in the Pleasure Hall. Queen wants to use this fight to demonstrate how much his scientific knowledge has advanced in comparison to Vinsmoke Judge. What frustrates him is that he will not be able to determine the extent of his progress in recreating or surpassing Germa 66's abilities because the Raid Suit has been destroyed.

After Sanji destroys Queen's mechanical arm, Queen resorts to using Sanji's Stealth Black technique to turn invisible and plans to launch an attack from behind. However, Sanji also vanishes by moving at an incredible speed. Queen then decides to wait till Sanji is exhausted.

Who attacked Osome?

Osome in One Piece episode 1061 (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1061, Osome recovers slightly after being struck by Sanji. While the geishas try to flee, Osome stays behind to look for her mouse, Chuji. She arrives at the scene of the fight between Sanji and Queen, but they are invisible to her. Queen recalls how he hit Osome because she refused his advances by feigning illness. But because he was invisible, Sanji was wrongfully accused of the attack.

Sanji wins the fight

Sanji as seen in One Piece episode 1061 (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1061, Sanji becomes enraged after figuring out that Queen had attacked Osome. He decides to use his exoskeleton and Haki, which enhance his Diable Jambe, to create what he calls Ifrit Jambe.

Despite Sanji's efforts, Queen returns to fight, prompting Sanji to unleash his Boeuf Burst technique, which sends Queen flying. After reuniting Chuji with Osome, Sanji collapses from his injuries. The episode concludes with the declaration that Sanji is the winner of the fight.

A quick summary of One Piece episode 1060

Zoro and Shimotsuki Kozaburo as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In the previous episode, Zoro remembered how he met Shimotsuki Kozaburo, a Wano samurai who gave him swords to train with. Kozaburo taught Zoro that swords had their own unique personalities and traits. He also hinted that he was the creator of Enma.

Recalling the conversation, Zoro realized that Enma was testing him, and he failed to meet the blade's expectations, unlike Oden, who was able to handle the amount of Haki that Enma drained from him without any problem.

Back in the present, several Animal Kingdom Pirates appeared, and Zoro quickly overpowered them using his Conqueror's Haki. Meanwhile, Momonosuke's persistent attempts to produce Flame Clouds to counter Kaido's failed repeatedly until he discovered that his dragon form allowed him to physically grasp Kaido's clouds. He then started to move the island away from its trajectory.

