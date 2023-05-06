Netflix's One Piece live action cast calls out Luffy fans in cryptic post

May 5 is an important date for One Piece fans across the world as it is the day that Monkey D. Luffy was born. He is the protagonist of the series, who has captured the hearts of millions of people who now love this manga. On May 5, 2023, the cast of the One Piece live-action series uploaded a post on Twitter to commemorate Luffy’s birthday.
In the post, Iñaki Godoy, who plays Luffy’s role, gave the fanbase the correct pronunciation of the character’s name. Other cast members also pronounced Luffy’s name correctly, following Godoy’s instructions.
It is highly likely that this piece of information was aimed at the section of people who aren’t really familiar with One Piece. As per the post, the actor had reasons to believe that people pronounced the protagonist’s name as Luh-Fee, which is incorrect. The correct way to pronounce Luffy’s name is Loo-Fee.
Let’s take a look at everything we know about the upcoming One Piece live-action movie.
One Piece live-action set to release sometime in fall 2023
No release date for the live-action adaptation has been announced as of now. However, it has been confirmed by Netflix that the series will be released sometime this fall season.
Here's a detailed list of the cast and crew involved in the film:
Cast
- Monkey D. Luffy (teenager) is portrayed by Iñaki Godoy
- Monkey D. Luffy (child) is portrayed by Colton Osorio
- Roronoa Zoro is portrayed by Mackenyu
- Nami is portrayed by Emily Rudd
- Usopp is portrayed by Jacob Gibson
- Vinsmoke Sanji is portrayed by Taz Skylar
- Shanks is portrayed by Peter Gadiot
- Lucky Roux is portrayed by Ntlanhla Morgan Kutu
- Higuma is portrayed by Tamer Burjaq
- Koby is portrayed by Morgan Davies
- Helmeppo is portrayed by Aidan Scott
- Captain "Axe-Hand" Morgan is portrayed by Langley Kirkwood
- Alvida is portrayed by Ilia Isorelýs Paulino
- Ukkari is portrayed by Richard Wright-Firth
- Dracule Mihawk is portrayed by Steven Ward
- Arlong is portrayed by McKinley Belcher III
- Monkey D. Garp is portrayed by Vincent Regan
Crew
- Steven Maeda - Showrunner
- Matt Owens - Executive Producer and Writer
- Diego Gutierrez - Writer
- Allison Weintraub - Writer
- Ian Stokes - Writer
- Lindsay Gelfand - Writer
- Laura Jacqmin - Writer
- Jason Cho - Writer
- Damani Johnson - Writer
- Tom Hyndman - Writer
Tomorrow Studios will be responsible for the production of the series. As per Netflix, the One Piece live-action series will be exploring the entirety of the East Blue Saga, which accounts for about the first 100 chapters.
The East Blue saga can be split into 6 story arcs - Romance Dawn arc, Orange Town arc, Syrup Village arc, Baratie arc, Arlong Park arc, and Loguetown arc.
Stay tuned for more One Piece live-action anime, and manga news as 2023 progresses.