A complete list of the One Piece live action cast as of December 2022

One Piece live action cast has already been decided, so here's a refresher of what to expect in the Netflix series.

Fans are still waiting for an official trailer for this highly anticipated series. Very little is known about it, but the One Piece live action cast is looking good right now. Most of the actors look like they were born to play these roles.

The first season of the live action adaptation will have ten episodes which will be produced by Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein of Prison Break fame and ITV Studios.

Matt Owens, who worked on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., is the show's writer. Eiichiro Oda will serve as an executive producer, along with Steven Maeda and Becky Clements.

Here is the currently known One Piece live action cast for the upcoming Netflix series

The Straw Hats were the first actors to be announced

Finding the right actors for the Straw Hats may prove to be the most important task in selecting the cast for One Piece live action. Luffy and his fellow crew members are the main characters of the entire story. Here's a look at who gets to play the Straw Hats in the Netflix series:

Monkey D. Luffy (teenager) is portrayed by Iñaki Godoy

is portrayed by Monkey D. Luffy (child) is portrayed by Colton Osorio

is portrayed by Roronoa Zoro is portrayed by Mackenyu

is portrayed by Nami is portrayed by Emily Rudd

is portrayed by Usopp is portrayed by Jacob Gibson

is portrayed by Vinsmoke Sanji is portrayed by Taz Skylar

The One Piece live action cast, especially the Straw Hats, has been well received by fans.

Here is the rest of the cast

ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix @onepiecenetflix Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Mantis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala join the cast of Netflix’s live action One Piece. Based on the widely popular series by Eiichiro Oda. Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Mantis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala join the cast of Netflix’s live action One Piece. Based on the widely popular series by Eiichiro Oda. https://t.co/lwmoA9FXfa

The announced One Piece live action cast will reflect the arcs that are being adapted into the Netflix series. Here's a look at the key players in the Romance Dawn arc, including Shanks himself:

Shanks is portrayed by Peter Gadiot

is portrayed by Lucky Roux is portrayed by Ntlanhla Morgan Kutu

is portrayed by Higuma is portrayed by Tamer Burjaq

is portrayed by Koby is portrayed by Morgan Davies

is portrayed by Helmeppo is portrayed by Aidan Scott

is portrayed by Captain "Axe-Hand" Morgan is portrayed by Langley Kirkwood

is portrayed by Alvida is portrayed by Ilia Isorelýs Paulino

is portrayed by Ukkari is portrayed by Richard Wright-Firth

As the story begins to pick up, here are some of the characters that have been cast in the Orange Town arc, including Buggy the Clown:

Buggy The Clown is portrayed by Jeff Ward

is portrayed by Cabaji will be portrayed by Sven Ruygrok

will be portrayed by Mayor Boodle is portrayed by Lindsay Reardon

The Syrup Village arc will have the following One Piece live action cast:

Kaya is portrayed by Celeste Loots

is portrayed by Kuro is portrayed by Alexander Maniatis

is portrayed by Sham is portrayed by Bianca Oosthuizen

is portrayed by Banchina is portrayed by Chanté Grainger

is portrayed by Rika is portrayed by Kamdynn Gary

Meanwhile, the Baratie arc will round up the remaining Straw Hats and introduce the following characters:

Zeff is portrayed by Craig Fairbrass

is portrayed by Fullbody is portrayed by Jean Henry

is portrayed by Moodie is portayed by Amber Hossack

is portayed by Dracule Mihawk is portrayed by Steven Ward

The popular Arlong Park storyline will likely be the end of the first season. Here is the One Piece live action cast involved in this pivotal arc:

Arlong is portrayed by McKinley Belcher III

is portrayed by Nojiko is portrayed by Chioma Umeala

is portrayed by Genzo is portrayed by Grant Ross

is portrayed by Chu is portrayed by Len-Barry Simons

is portrayed by Nezumi is portrayed by Acton Burnell

Last but not least, here is a look at who plays Luffy's father in the adaptation.

Monkey D. Garp is portrayed by Vincent Regan

Eiichiro Oda's series is known for its large cast of colorful personalities. It will be interesting to see them play out in the live action series.

When is Netflix going to launch the series?

ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix @onepiecenetflix Prepare to set sail with Luffy and his “Straw Hat Pirates” on their quest for the worlds greatest treasure, the mysterious One Piece, in this behind-the-scenes video from the live-action remake of the biggest manga series of all time. Prepare to set sail with Luffy and his “Straw Hat Pirates” on their quest for the worlds greatest treasure, the mysterious One Piece, in this behind-the-scenes video from the live-action remake of the biggest manga series of all time. https://t.co/o4vQsX7OHF

As of December 23, 2022, Netflix has yet to confirm a set release date. The One Piece live action cast recently said their goodbyes back in September, which suggests they wrapped up the first season. Netflix will likely make some type of announcement in 2023.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for this streaming television series. Netflix has the unenviable task of adapting the best-selling manga in history. Expectations will be high when the first season is finally released.

At the very least, the One Piece live action cast seems to have a lot of fun, based on their social media posts about the project.

