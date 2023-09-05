One Piece live-action behind-the-scenes look shows Straw Hat actors mastering their signature moves

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, the official Twitter account of Netflix’s One Piece live-action series released a behind-the-scenes video that focused on the stunts of the Straw Hat actors. The three-and-a-half-minute video features each of the Straw Hat actors discussing their experience preparing for their stunt training throughout the series.

While the video does reveal that stunt doubles were used in some sections of the One Piece live-action series, it also shows that each actor learned how to do their own stunts as well. For example, video can be seen of Taz Skylar, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, and Jacob Romero Gibson each learning how to kick as Sanji, use Zoro’s Three Sword Style, use Nami’s bo staff, and use Usopp’s slingshot.

The video also features commentary from various staff members for the series involved in stunt coordination, offering their input on how exciting it was to work with the cast in that capacity. With the popularity that Netflix’s One Piece live-action series has seen since releasing last Thursday, August 31, these behind-the-scenes looks will only lend the series further credibility and popularity.

One Piece live-action series shows just how dedicated the Straw Hat actors were to their roles

The One Piece live-action behind-the-scenes stunt video opens with showrunners Matt Owens and Steven Maeda discussing how exciting the fights are, especially as spectacles. They then commend their cast for rising to the challenge and wanting to learn everything their characters did in order to make the production as authentic as possible.

Stunt Coordinator Franz Spilhaus then discusses how limitless the world of the series’ stunts was, especially as it relates to how Luffy’s powers can be used. He emphasizes that they wanted to incorporate a “fun” element into the stunts, which is followed by Luffy’s actor Iñaki Godoy discussing how he had to learn so many new stunt mechanics. Spilhaus adds that Godoy took to these new experiences “like a duck to water.”

Mackenyu then discusses how he wanted to do his best to show what he and Zoro could do, followed by Emily Rudd saying how she wanted as many Nami fight sequences as possible. She calls them “so fun to do,” with Spilhaus saying that both he and the stunt double were heavily impressed with Rudd’s skill. Gibson then discusses how he did marksmanship training for Usopp, being commended by Rudd and Spilhaus for what he brings to the role.

The video then focuses on Taz Skylar’s work for the role of Sanji, with Taz claiming he trained for 8–10 hours a day and can now bring his leg full above his head and ax kick down. Spilhaus discusses how they did a mixture of kicking styles for Sanji, citing the need to keep it interesting as their reason for doing so. The final leg of the video sees Owens complimenting the hard work and talent the entire cast had and how it “brought these characters to life.”

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

