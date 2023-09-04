One Piece Episode 1075: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece Episode 1075 is set to release on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. With the setup for the finale of Luffy and Kaido’s final round now officially underway, fans are unsure of exactly how much time is left in what has been one of the series’ best fights so far. Likewise, fans are incredibly anxious and desperate to find any spoiler information they possibly can.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure exactly what the upcoming episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece Episode 1075 as of this article’s writing. Nevertheless, fans are convinced that the end of the arc is imminent. Fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly anticipated episode.

One Piece Episode 1075 begins the final countdown for the fate of Wano

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece Episode 1075 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, September 10, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available locally on Sunday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after it begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Consequently, Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1075 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, September 9

Eastern Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, September 9

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 am, Sunday, September 10

Central European Time: 3 am, Sunday, September 10

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, September 10

Philippine Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, September 10

Japanese Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, September 10

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, September 10

Episode 1074 recap

One Piece Episode 1074 began with Yamato giving Momonosuke words of encouragement in an effort to get him to create Flame Clouds. However, Momonosuke continuously failed, shaking his resolve and confidence. He then remembered his final conversation with his mother and also remembered that Kin’emon’s faith and motivation are what allowed him to strive to honor his mother’s final wishes.

The episode then cut to Luffy and Kaido’s fight, where the former was grabbing lightning bolts and hurling them at Kaido. The latter, meanwhile, lectured on how Devil Fruits are meaningless in the face of Haki, revealing that Gol D. Roger never had a Fruit of his own. The two exchanged blows, eventually leading to Luffy creating a massive fist in one hand while holding onto Kaido with the other.

Luffy told Momonosuke that he was ending the battle right here and that he trusted Momonosuke to save Onigashima. The episode then showed the samurai discussing the possible outcomes of their situation, eventually deciding that they’d rather die due to Luffy’s victory so their families can live happily than have no victory at all. The episode ended with Orochi, engulfed in flames, transforming and promising to kill Hiyori before he died.

What to expect (speculative)

Considering that Luffy is actively preparing for his ultimate attack, One Piece Episode 1075 will likely focus on wrapping up whatever loose ends still need to be addressed. This includes Hiyori and Orochi’s current situation, as well as the Fire Festival in the Flower Capital and the extinguishing of the rest of the flames on Onigashima.

In between, One Piece Episode 1075 will likely spend time with both Luffy and Kaido and Momonosuke and Yamato. Fans will likely see the latter pair finally create Flame Clouds, securing the safety of those on Onigashima and in the Flower Capital. Luffy and Kaido, meanwhile, will likely trade some words with one another before beginning their final clash.

