With One Piece Chapter 1054 on the horizon, and series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda teasing the end of the Wano arc, the time has come to say goodbye to a few select characters. While those who unfortunately perished during the longest One Piece arc to date will obviously never return, there are a few who survived but are unlikely to appear again.

Members of the Akazaya Nine as well as certain antagonists whose identities are tightly intertwined with the Wano arc or Yonko saga will most likely not return in the next arc. With their character development completed and their role in One Piece’s overarching story fulfilled, they will be taking a backseat in the series’ final saga.

Here are 10 One Piece characters who need to be cut off after the Wano arc.

Akazaya Nine and other Wano-specific characters should stay confined within One Piece’s longest arc yet

1) Kawamatsu

While many of the Akazaya Nine will likely return for the series’ final war which Eiichiro Oda has long been teasing, Kawamatsu doesn’t necessarily need to come back. With Hiyori Kozuki safe and sound, his specific character arc is finished, as is the general Akazaya group’s arc with the defeat of Kaido and liberation of Wano.

While a fun character, he currently serves no greater purpose in the series’ world outside of the Wano arc. With the coming final saga set to discuss the mysteries of the world, he can likely be a benchwarmer throughout.

2) Hiyori Kozuki

Similarly, having been passed over for the position of the next Shogun of Wano, Kozuki Hiyori can also consider her role in the story fulfilled. With her and Denjiro having exacted the Kozuki clan’s revenge on Kurozumi Orochi, she doesn’t have a particular reason to return in future issues as of this writing.

Given her being a Kozuki, there is a chance that circumstances may change for her throughout the series’ final saga. However, assuming nothing is added to her character in terms of clear goals or a developmental arc in the final issues, Hiyori is likely best contained within the Wano arc’s margins.

3) Kin’emon

The second, and last, Akazaya Nine to be mentioned on this list is Kin’emon, and the reasons are similar to Kawamatsu's. Having been a major part of both the Dressrosa saga and the Yonko saga, his role is likely finished in the grand scheme of things with the liberation of Wano, his reunion with Otsuru, and Momonosuke becoming shogun.

The only scenario in which he may return, as may the other Akazaya, is as a soldier of Momonosuke if the latter chooses to support Luffy in the imminent war. Even if this does happen, it will be somewhat superfluous to his character and add very little to his personal journey. He may as well be cut off after Wano.

4) Kaido

Considering Kaido’s defeat in Wano, which was quite abrupt according to some fans, his role in the contemporary story does not need to go beyond the Wano arc. His primary purpose was to provide a major obstacle that Luffy would have to overcome, being representative of the heights Luffy must scale to complete his journey to Laugh Tale.

While an additional flashback would certainly be welcome for Kaido, this is also unlikely to occur given Oda not opting to do so during his time as an antagonist. Hence, it is likely, and quite fitting, that Kaido’s final appearance will be within the Wano arc.

5) Big Mom

Big Mom’s character development seemingly reached a satisfactory point for Oda, given her defeat and apparent death in the Wano arc. Arguably, she’s the most likely on this list to return at some point since she possesses incredible strength and tenacity, as displayed many times during the New World saga.

However, it’s very clear that she has served her role in the series, having been dethroned from the Yonko and defeated by the up-and-coming Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid. If she does return, it will most likely be as a cameo in the final war or in a cover story capacity.

6) Shimotsuki Ryuma

Despite not having made a living appearance during the arc’s events, Shimotsuki Ryuma still played a somewhat integral role in the arc. His sword Shusui became the focal point of one of Zoro’s early adventures in the arc, and also led to his meeting Hiyori and receiving Enma in exchange for the honored samurai’s blade.

With Shisui returned to its rightful resting place, fans have likely heard the name Shimotsuki Ryuma for the last time. Even if he is mentioned again throughout the series, it will most likely be in a minor capacity when detailing Wano’s Country of Gold era, during which he lived.

7) Otama

Otama’s inclusion on this list is done with somewhat of a caveat, thanks to Shinobu’s Ripe-Ripe Fruit and its already established effect on humans. While her character arc could easily be ended here since the promise Ace and Luffy made to her has been fulfilled, her dream of becoming a deadly kunoichi can still be elaborated upon.

It’s possible that she may ask Shinobu to also age her with the Ripe-Ripe Fruit, maturing her to a point where it’s appropriate for her to join the Straw Hats as an apprentice. In any scenario other than the one just described, it’s unlikely that fans will see Otama again.

8) Kozuki Sukiyaki

Once the Wano arc officially ends, it’s likely that fans will never hear the former Shogun’s name again. For one, he seems poised to tell Nico Robin the location of Pluton in the upcoming Chapter 1054, if not the issues coming immediately after. Additionally, he’s expressed his intent to not tell Momonosuke that he is the new Shogun’s grandfather.

Like Hiyori, however, his status as a Kozuki gives him an inherent relevance to the story. He could have potential knowledge of the remaining mysteries of the series’ world. While his character arc would be perfectly well off being isolated to Wano, there is a chance that Kozuki Sukiyaki appears one more time in the final saga.

9) King

While some fan theories from months back may have predicted King’s desire to find Joy Boy, this shouldn’t occur. His staunch opposition to their objectives during the Onigashima Raid was clearly established. He even had a chance to change sides along with X Drake if he so desired.

Considering that a flashback showed him essentially pledging his loyalty to Kaido, irrespective of whether the Beast Pirate captain was Joy Boy or not, King likely leaves the story here alongside his captain.

10) Queen

Queen is also better off left in the Wano arc. As a major antagonist of the aforementioned arc, his role is clearly inseparable from the arc’s serialization, which will very soon be reaching its end. Bringing him along to the end of the series may not be a fruitful idea.

While he may be referenced by name in the future as more information on the MADS science group is revealed, chances are that he will not appear again in the series.

