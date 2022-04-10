5 One Piece characters who may eventually join the Straw Hats (and 5 who never will)

While One Piece’s currently releasing Wano arc has answered many questions, it seems to have presented just as many new mysteries as it has solved old ones. One incredibly popular question that One Piece fans have been highly debating is who will officially join the Straw Hat crew after the Wano arc.

This subject is an incredibly divisive and opinionated one, with nearly every One Piece fan having their own choice and argument. There are certainly some which make more sense than others, though a select few are true wildcards in that they could all fit in with Luffy’s crew.

Here are five One Piece characters who may eventually join the Straw Hats, and five more who never will.

WARNING: ONE PIECE manga spoilers below.

Carrot and 4 other One Piece characters could potentially join Straw Hats

1) Yamato

Yamato as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Considering she calls herself Oden, going on a journey with the future Pirate King would be an incredibly fitting decision for Yamato’s character. She’s read about Oden and Roger’s journey to the last island, and has always professed a desire to leave Onigashima and sail the seas. Arguably, she’s the most likely candidate to join once One Piece’s Wano arc concludes.

2) Momonosuke

Momonosuke as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Especially now that he’s become an adult physically, Momonosuke potentially joining the Straw Hat crew seems more and more likely. He might want to follow in his father’s footsteps, similar to Yamato, especially after hearing of his late adventures from her. Considering he’s mentally still a child, he’s still unfit to rule as the Shogun of Wano, further supporting his joining Luffy’s crew.

3) Carrot

Carrot as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Since Carrot has been with the Straw Hats on their adventures since the Whole Cake Island arc began, it’s incredibly likely she will formally join them. She already has chemistry with many of the members, and is more than capable of contributing in combat. There’s also some foreshadowing there, with Pedro telling her that eventually, it’ll be her turn to sail the world.

4) Kin’emon

Kin'emon as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Like Carrot, Kin’emon has been traveling with the Straw Hats for so long that he’s essentially an honorary member of the crew. It would make sense for him to want to follow in Lord Oden’s footsteps, sailing the New World to the island of Laugh Tale.

However, there’s also the possibility he’s chosen to be the temporary Shogun of Wano for his input in the liberation raid.

5) Otama

Otama as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Finally, Otama’s role model is one of the most beloved and powerful One Piece characters yet introduced, Portgas D. Ace. Her desire to become a strong kunoichi combined with her idolization for Ace may lead to her taking an apprenticeship on the Straw Hat crew.

This would mirror Shanks and Buggy’s roles on Roger’s ship, providing further similarities to Luffy’s journey and his.

Law and 4 other One Piece characters will never join the Straw Hats

1) King

King (right) seen fighting Sanji (left) in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While many theorized that King would join Luffy since he’s now confirmed to be the inheritor of Joy Boy’s will, his allegiance to Kaido proves otherwise. The two’s flashbacks show that he doesn’t care if the Yonko is or isn’t Joy Boy, and says that he’ll follow him no matter what.

It’s incredibly unlikely that King will essentially turn face, abandon Kaido and join the Straw Hats in the process.

2) Kaido

Kaido as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Likewise, it’s incredibly unlikely that One Piece’s toughest villain will choose to join the Straw Hats after his fight with Luffy, whether he wins or loses. The two are completely opposed in philosophy, mannerisms, and behavior. It just doesn’t seem possible for Kaido to abandon his own crew to join his enemy.

3) Law

Trafalgar Law as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Similarly, Law joining the Straw Hats is essentially a given impossibility. He’s constantly been characterized as hating to take orders from others, and is already a captain himself.

While he and the Heart Pirates may join the Straw Hat Grand Fleet like many other One Piece crews, it’s incredibly unlikely he will become a full-blown member of the Straw Hats.

4) Kid

Kid as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As with Law, Kid will likely never end up joining the Straw Hats unless he somehow loses his own crew. He already has his own group and goals, the latter of which directly competes with Luffy’s ambition of becoming King of the Pirates.

Once the Wano arc ends, it’s incredibly likely that he and Luffy stop working together for the rest of One Piece.

5) Katakuri

Katakuri seen fighting Luffy in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As the man who is identified as the most probable captain of the Big Mom pirates, it’s incredibly unlikely that Katakuri will join the Straw Hats barring his own crew's disbandment.

His role for the future of One Piece will most likely be his being the Whitebeard to Luffy’s Roger, though even this may not fully come to fruition. Regardless of his final role, it’s nearly certain he’ll never join the Straw Hats.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul