One Piece Chapter 1081 (Full summary): Law's defeat comes with a silver lining as mentor and protégé fight on Hachinosu

One Piece Chapter 1081’s full summary spoilers were released on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, bringing with them some simultaneously devastating and relieving answers. While it is allegedly confirmed that Law has been defeated, a silver lining to this defeat is present.

One Piece Chapter 1081 full summary spoilers also excitingly detailed the conflict between Vice Admiral Monkey D. Garp and former Admiral Aokiji, now called Kuzan. While initial spoilers claimed that a winner isn’t decided between them, that doesn’t seem to be the case based on the phrasing the full summary spoilers give.

Follow along as this article breaks down One Piece Chapter 1081’s full summary spoilers in their entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1081 confirms whether the teacher or student is stronger between Garp and Aokiji

One Piece Chapter 1081 begins where the last issue ended, showing Kuzan, the former Admiral Aokiji, appearing and freezing Hibari, the sniper SWORD member from the previous chapter. Kuzan then goes on to face Garp alone, asking him if he’ll be able to kill his former number one apprentice (Kuzan himself) to save his current one in Koby.

Kuzan adds that he likes that Garp has done whatever he liked, explaining that he’s doing the same by joining the Blackbeard Pirates. Garp barks back that he taught his student to live in the present, when a flashback to a “certain island” 1 year after Kuzan’s battle with Aokiji starts. The Blackbeard Pirates arrive at the island to find Sanjuan Wolf, Vasco Shot, and Doc Q, all frozen solid.

One Piece Chapter 1081 full summary spoilers then allege that the crew enters a bar, seeing Kuzan. They drink and get along fine at first, but Laffitte whispers to Blackbeard that they should kill Kuzan and take his Devil Fruit powers for themselves. Kuzan overhears this and gets angry, preparing for a fight. However, Blackbeard apologizes for Laffitte and instead asks Kuzan to join his crew.

Laffitte as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Blackbeard then asks Kuzan about “the man with the burn scar,” since it seems that this individual has the fourth and final Road Poneglyph. Allegedly, it’s said that this man rides on a black ship, and he can create whirlpools to sink his enemies in the sea. The silhouette of a ship can be seen as the two discuss “the man with the burn scar.”

Shiryu of the Rain then suggests that this individual works for the World Government, since it would make sense for them to prevent any pirates from reaching the One Piece. However, Kuzan plays into his unattentive gag here, saying he has no idea about the fourth and final Road Poneglyph as One Piece Chapter 1081 returns viewers to the present.

Garp and Kuzan’s fight is still ongoing, with Kuzan using his Ice Ball attack on Garp. This is the same move that he used on Whitebeard during the Marineford War. Fortunately, Garp is able to break the ice easily, grabbing Kuzan’s head in the window that followed. He then uses a Blue Hole to smash Kuzan’s body into the ground, warning his former apprentice that those who hesitate are weak.

One Piece Chapter 1081’s full summary spoilers also allege that the ground beneath Kuzan is split from Garp’s attack, with Kuzan’s entire body falling into the fissure. The chapter then cuts to Winner Island, where Law has officially been defeated. Blackbeard is panting with a bloody face, pondering whether or not he should sell Law’s power or use it for himself.

Meanwhile, seeing that his Captain has lost, Bepo chooses to take a special medicine that Tony Tony Chopper gave him, presumably during the Wano arc. This lets Bepo become Sulong, essentially looking “like a huge polar bear” in this form. A full-page panel highlights his transformation, with Bepo then attacking Blackbeard before he can steal Law’s Op-Op Fruit.

One Piece Chapter 1081 then sees Bepo dive into the sea with Law. A massive spread shows that the Polar Tang, the submarine-ship of the Heart Pirates, is fully destroyed, with the rest of the crew either in the sea or lying on the ground. The narrator announces that Law and his Heart Pirates were defeated at Winner Island in the New World as the issue comes to an end.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes