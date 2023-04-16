One Piece episode 1058: Zoro fights King, Kazenbo sets everything on fire, and a mysterious woman plays the shamisen

One Piece episode 1058, titled The Onslaught of Kazenbo - Orochi's Evil Clutches Close in, shifts its focus from Sanji and onto other ongoing conflicts. In the previous episode, fans witnessed the Straw Hats Pirates' cook attempting to run away from the possibility of losing his humanity. However, he eventually decided to return to battle, and with his newfound power and determination, he may even emerge victorious. Nevertheless, not everyone is experiencing similar success.

In One Piece episode 1058, fans will get to see several fights, including Zoro's clash with King. Moreover, there are additional concerns to contend with, such as Onigashima being on fire and the explosives that pose a threat to everyone.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece anime.

Zoro struggles to keep up in One Piece episode 1058

Big Mom vs Kid and Law

Big Mom as seen in One Piece episode 1058 (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1058, Big Mom acknowledges that she has not experienced such agony in a while, but plans to repay Law and Kid in kind.

Meanwhile, her subordinates launch an assault, but the two manage to hold their ground for now. They resolve to put their everything into this fight. Big Mom might be more powerful, but her sloppiness is their current advantage.

Kazenbo wreaks havoc

Robin as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1058, Brook and Robin are being pursued by CP0.

In a daring escape attempt, they jump down and luckily land on Fuga's hair. It turns out that Yamato is making his way towards the weapons room, with Fuga still in pursuit. The situation intensifies when Kazenbo shows up and starts setting the area on fire.

Zoro vs King

Zoro as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Meanwhile in One Piece episode 1058, Zoro and King remain locked in combat, with Zoro struggling to keep up. Despite utilizing the Three Sword Style, he is unable to gain the upper hand. Zoro observes that King possesses wings that can move, but they are yet to be utilized. However, he does not find a reason why that might be the case.

Collapsing on the ground, an exhausted Zoro hears a shamisen playing, which confuses him at first. At this point, Enma starts drawing out his Haki.

Orochi discovers the mysterious shamisen player

Kozuki Hiyori disguised as Komurasaki (Image via Toei Animation)

In the Treasure Repository, Orochi is ecstatic at the sight of Kazenbo's chaos.

However, he is interrupted by the sound of a shamisen playing, which reminds him of his dear Komurasaki. Following the sound, he discovers Kozuki Hiyori, disguised as Komurasaki, and breaks down in tears.

A quick recap of One Piece episode 1057

Sanji from the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In the previous episode, Apoo approached Drake with an offer to join his group to defeat Luffy once Kaido was defeated, but Drake refused the offer. Just as the two began fighting, Yamato appeared.

Apoo then attempted to exploit Yamato's dispute with his father by inviting him to join his group, but Yamato was not interested. The latter then clashed briefly with Drake before realizing that he, too, had defected from the Animal Kingdom Pirates. Soon, Fuga and Apoo began chasing Yamato as he left everyone behind and headed for the weapons room.

Meanwhile, CP0 members Guernica and Maha brutally attacked the Minks, and Brook and Robin were asked to flee to safety. Sanji also ran into trouble while trying to escape from Queen and ended up hurting a geisha. This made Sanji doubtful about his future, leading him to destroy his Raid Suit and request that Zoro kill him if he lost his humanity. The episode ended with him dealing a powerful blow to Queen.

