4 One Piece characters who can defeat Big Mom (& 4 she will obliterate)

One Piece’s Yonko are considered to be the most powerful pirates in the world, because of their amazing abilities and fighting prowess. Big Mom, a former member of this group, proved several times during the series why she was worthy of such a title, with amazing displays of power and endurance.

Thanks to her above-average strength, durability, and stamina, as well as her Soru-Soru no Mi, Big Mom ruled over entire countries with the help of her Homies. Only a select group of people have the power necessary to defeat this imposing woman, while the rest could not even come close to beating her.

On this list, we will talk about four One Piece characters who would triumph against Big Mom, as well as four who would stand no chance.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion. It will contain spoilers from One Piece's manga.

Shanks and 4 other One Piece characters against whom Big Mom could not win

1) Shanks

Shanks as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Without a doubt, Shanks is one of the most overpowered characters in all of One Piece. Shanks, like Big Mom used to be, is one of the four Emperors of the Sea, meaning that even the World Government acknowledges his power, and with good reason.

Shanks is not only one of the best swordsmen in the world, but also one of the few people who can use Conqueror Haki, making his sword that much more dangerous. If that is not enough, his Conqueror Haki is powerful enough to make weaker opponents faint just by being in his presence.

Pronu @Pronusage When shanks using conqueror haki against kizaru and fujitora I gets goosebumps. When shanks using conqueror haki against kizaru and fujitora I gets goosebumps. https://t.co/pHAwYPemkG

We have only seen him fight a few times in the show, but that was enough for fans to understand the massive power Shanks is hiding. Sadly for Big Mom, this probably means Shanks would wipe the floor with her and her Homies.

2) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

For many years, Kaido was considered to be the strongest being alive in One Piece’s world. Not even the most powerful Admirals ever wanted to fight Kaido alone. That was until Luffy arrived to take the throne from under Kaido.

During his fight against Kaido, Luffy awakened the power of his Devil Fruit, the Hito-Hito no Mi, Model: Nika. With this new power, Luffy became the embodiment of Nika, a sun god that was revered by slaves as their liberator.

When Luffy uses this power, also known as Gear V, he can transform everything around him into rubber, giving absolute control of his surroundings. Not even Big Mom’s strongest attacks would affect Luffy in this state.

3) Edward Newgate (Prime)

Whitebeard in his prime (Image via Toei Animation)

At one point in time, Whitebeard was considered the strongest man alive. He was the user of the Mera-Mera no Mi, an extremely powerful devil fruit that gave him the capability to create tremors with his hands.

Because of this power, it was rumored he could destroy the entire planet if he wanted to. Besides that, Whitebeard was also an extremely strong person, and had a durability unmatched by anyone. He was the only person who could hold a fight against the fabled King of Pirates, Gol D. Roger.

The Man With No Name @notmebrowtf1 Prime Whitebeard would probably destroy an island with two punches at most. Prime Whitebeard would probably destroy an island with two punches at most. https://t.co/BJLxIcUzsD

With so much power, it is almost impossible to imagine Big Mom ever hurting someone like Whitebeard. Even as an old man, Whitebeard was able to hold his own against a battalion of Marines and was only defeated because he chose to die that day.

4) Gol D. Roger

Roger as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Only one man in One Piece’s history has ever been called the King of Pirates, Gol D. Roger. Roger alone was capable of defeating entire armies by himself, even without the help of a Devil Fruit.

The only two people who have ever come close to Roger’s power are Whitebeard and the hero of the Marines, Garp. The World Government feared this imposing figure so much, his bounty is still the biggest the One Piece world has ever seen.

Daikengou @Throneneo Gol D Roger. Equal to the worlds Strongest man. Uses a sword for his main fighting style, named his son after his sword Yet isn't called the world strongest swordsman, nor has a black blade. Just like Shanks. Gol D Roger. Equal to the worlds Strongest man. Uses a sword for his main fighting style, named his son after his sword Yet isn't called the world strongest swordsman, nor has a black blade. Just like Shanks. https://t.co/fV3mErqk8p

Regardless of the lack of a Devil Fruit, Roger still had access to almost all types of Haki, making him one of the toughest opponents a person could have. In battle, Big Mom would never be able to defeat Roger.

Marco and 4 One Piece characters who would fall under Big Mom’s wrath

1) Queen

Queen as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Queen was one of Kaido’s most trusted allies, as well as one of the three All-Star Animal Kingdom Pirates. Queen was an android known for his proficiency with deadly diseases, which he used to leave opponents out of commission.

If his viruses were not enough, Queen also had the ability to transform into a massive Brachiosaurus who could also fire a laser from his mouth. He was incredibly durable, as not even a fight against dozens of enemies seemed to tire him.

Reaper @reaper_szn #ONEPIECE



Been excited to see Sanji vs Queen 🏾 Been excited to see Sanji vs Queen #ONEPIECE Been excited to see Sanji vs Queen 😭🙏🏾 https://t.co/8CO19DaAzM

Sadly for Queen, there is no realistic manner in which he could defeat Big Mom. Not only is she exponentially more durable than Queen, but she also has one of the strongest Armor Haki in the world. Queen would not have the chance to use his viruses before being defeated by the former Yonko.

2) Admiral Aramaki

Admirals are some of the strongest fighters One Piece has to offer. Most of them are users of Logia-type Devil Fruit, which allows them to become one with a natural element.

The recently revealed Admiral Aramaki is no exception, as he was able to defeat most of the Animal Kingdom Pirates all alone thanks to his Mori-Mori no Mi.

This power gives him the capability to turn any part of his body into a plant. He can also become a gigantic tree-man with outstanding physical strength. If that is not enough, he can also recover from almost any injury by sprouting a new body from the ground.

As powerful and imposing as Greenbull is, he is still too much of a novice to consider fighting against a Yonko alone. We saw him run away from Shanks seconds after he knew of his presence, so it is safe to assume he would also not want to fight Big Mom.

3) Marco

Marco using his Devil Fruit (Image via Toei Animation)

Whitebeard demanded that his man be amongst the strongest pirates in the world. His right-hand man, Marco, more than fits the criteria that Edward asked for. Marco is the user of the Tori-Tori no Mi, Model: Phoenix, one of the most coveted Zoan-type fruits in One Piece.

This fruit gives Marco the power to transform partially or completely into a blue Phoenix, who can heal from any wound, thanks to his flames. It also makes him one of the agilest fighters in the series, due to his powerful wings that allow him to fly at extreme speeds.

Marco was able to keep up with Queen and King together during the assault on Onigashima. Sadly, he was still overpowered by the duo, meaning he still has a long way to go before thinking about defeating someone like Big Mom.

4) Sanji

Sanji as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece would not be the same without Sanji in it. He is one of the most iconic characters in anime ever, as well as one of the best martial artists in One Piece. A kick from Sanji is enough to leave opponents out of commission for a while.

Besides his spectacular physical strength, Sanji was also modified genetically to be far superior to the average human. He is almost invulnerable, has an accelerated healing factor and can also create blue flames that add even more strength to his mighty kicks.

Annalyce @annalyceart Watching through one piece for the first time. Here’s some Sanji. Watching through one piece for the first time. Here’s some Sanji. https://t.co/KZCaM74gBl

Although Sanji is without a doubt one of the strongest individuals in One Piece, he would still not be able to fight Big Mom alone. Not only does she have the most durable Armor Haki, but she is also resilient on her own. Most of Sanji’s attacks would be received by Big Mom without sustaining any major damage.

Final thoughts

Big Mom will always be an iconic villain (Image via Toei Animation)

The four Emperors of the Sea will always be synonymous with respect and admiration for the pirates of One Piece. Only those who have climbed to the top, like Big Mom, are granted the privilege of holding this coveted title. Honoring her rank as Yonko, Big Mom was one of the mightiest fighters in the series, defeating almost all of her opponents without a hitch.

While no one can deny Big Mom’s achievements and feats, we can all agree that she was not all powerful. People like Shanks and Luffy are still leagues above her. Big Mom was one of the fiercest villains One Piece had to offer, but it was time for someone new to come take her place.

