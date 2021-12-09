8 Devil Fruit users in One Piece that died regardless of their abilities

One Piece’s main power system, the Devil Fruits, provides truly wondrous abilities that literally change what a person is made of. Some Devil Fruits turn characters into a rubber man, whereas others can turn some into a light man or even a magma man.

While Devil Fruits are almighty, some more so than others, having one doesn’t make a person invincible. Some of the strongest characters in One Piece have died even with having access to their Devil Fruit abilities.

From Ace to Kozuki Toki, here are eight One Piece Devil Fruit users that died regardless of their abilities.

1) Portgas D. Ace

Ace seen using his Devil Fruit powers in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Fan-favorite and brother of Luffy and Sabo, Portgas D. Ace had one of the most awesome Devil Fruits known to exist in One Piece. Eating the Flame-Flame Fruit and becoming a flame man, Ace was widely regarded as one of the best and strongest pirates at the time.

Unfortunately, his quest for vengeance in his crewmate Thatch’s death ultimately led to his undoing. As strong as both Ace and his Devil Fruit were, One Piece’s presumed overarching antagonist Blackbeard was able to squash Ace and turn him over to the World Government. As a result, Ace dies at the hands of Admiral Akainu.

2) Whitebeard

Whitebeard possessed the Tremor-Tremor Fruit, turning him into a Tremor Human.

Dying in the Paramount War like his (figurative) son Ace did, Whitebeard possessed the Tremor-Tremor Fruit, turning him into a Tremor Human. This Fruit allowed Whitebeard to slam his fists against the air and create tremors and cracks in the area comparable to earthquakes.

During the Paramount War, Whitebeard quite literally levels the city in his rage. Unfortunately, Whitebeard also committed himself to die at that war to allow his crew to escape. In the closing moments of the war, Whitebeard is shot to death by Blackbeard and his crew despite the powers gifted to him by his Fruit.

3) Mother Carmel

Mother Carmel in the later years of her life (Image via Toei Animation)

Mother Carmel was a nun who secretly sold the orphans she raised to the World Government through the Underground. These orphans were often trained as marines or Cipher Pol agents. Carmel ate the Soul-Soul Fruit, turning her into a Soul Human.

Carmel is also known for raising Big Mom, who would eventually acquire the powers of the Soul Soul Fruit herself. While we don’t know how Big Mom accomplished this, it’s confirmed that Mother Carmel is dead despite her mastery of the Soul Soul Fruit. This transition of power without consumption of the or use of another Devil Fruit is a very unique instance in One Piece.

4) Monet

Monet as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Monet was a spy for the Donquixote Family who was sent there by Doflamingo to keep an eye on Caesar Clown. This was done by posing as a research assistant for Caesar. Monet ate the Snow-Snow Fruit, turning her into a Snow Human. Monet also boasted one of the strangest character designs in all of One Piece.

During the course of Punk Hazard, Monet’s heart is removed by Law and eventually makes its way into Caesar’s hands. Caesar, mistaking the heart for Smoker’s, stabs it and kills Monet as she was about to blow up the island per Doflamingo’s wishes.

5) Absalom

Absalom as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Absalom was a subordinate of Gecko Moriah, first introduced during One Piece's Thriller Bark arc. Eating the Clear-Clear Fruit, Absalom became a Clear Human with the power to become fully invisible (clothes included).

During the timeskip, Absalom abandoned his life of piracy and became a reporter instead. Eventually, he was abducted by the Blackbeard Pirates and killed in order to poach his Devil Fruit powers. Fans discover this as Gecko Moriah sadly confronts the Blackbeard Pirates to get his friend and former subordinate back.

6) Donquixote Rosinante (Corazon)

Donquixote Rosinante, more popularly known as Corazon, was the younger brother of Donquixote Doflamingo.

Donquixote Rosinante, more popularly known as Corazon, was the younger brother of Donquixote Doflamingo. Corazon ate the Calm-Calm Fruit, which turned him into a Silent Human with the ability to mask all sound in an area. Definitely one of the more tactful Devil Fruits seen in One Piece thus far.

Unfortunately, Rosinante was killed by Doflamingo in an effort to give his own life to save Trafalgar Law’s. Fortunately for the One Piece story, with his last bit of life, Rosinante held on to make sure Law’s wailing could be kept quiet until Doffy was far enough away.

7) Kurozumi Higurashi

Kurozumi Higurashi as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Kurozumi Higurashi was a Kurozumi family member and someone who supported Kurozumi Orochi very greatly in his efforts to take control of Wano. Having eaten the Clone-Clone Fruit (later obtained by Bon Clay), she became a Clone Human with the ability to change her appearance uncannily.

During Oden’s flashback, we see her use this ability to transform into Kozuki Momonosuke in order to trick Oden into submission. After successfully doing so, Higurashi reveals it was her all along. Unfortunately for her, Kaido was none too appreciative of her help and killed her as a result of her deceptive interference.

8) Kozuki Toki

The wife of Oden, Kozuki Toki, was a loving mother and wife who was sadly shot to death by the Beast Pirates during Kaido’s initial moves 20 years ago. Possessing the Time-Time Fruit, Toki was a Time Human who could use her Devil Fruit to launch her or others forward in time.

The Time-Time Fruit allows the user to send themselves or others into the future for a set amount of time. The user can control this amount of time. Unfortunately, in Toki’s final moments, she chose to save her son Momonosuke and some of the Akazaya Nine instead of herself.

