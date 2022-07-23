One Piece Chapter 1054: Ryokugyu is somehow worse than Akainu

There's no mistaking it, Ryokugyu is truly a vile character in One Piece Chapter 1054.

When the Admiral was first introduced back in the Levely arc, he seemed like a reasonable fellow. He got along with Fujitora and even defied Akainu's orders to arrest him. Unfortunately, it turns out that Ryokugyu is a fanatical supporter of the Fleet Admiral. He simply didn't want to cause trouble at the Levely.

One Piece Chapter 1054 finally shows the Admiral's true intentions. He isn't just content with taking down Luffy. Ryokugyu also wants to maintain the status quo, even if that means worshipping the World Nobles. Somehow, he even makes Akainu look good by comparison.

Ryokugyu shows his true colors in One Piece Chapter 1054

Readers were shocked by his ramblings

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 #ONEPIECE1054



Admiral Green Bull said:



》I will give you a lesson on humanity!! We need to create "lower creatures" in order to live!!



Everyone is able to survive by looking down on non-affiliated countries!!



"Discrimination" is what gives us stability!!!《



Ryokugyu's belief system is fully on display in One Piece Chapter 1054. Anybody who isn't affiliated with the World Nobles will have no standing whatsoever. He wants to preserve hierarchies through discriminatory means, which includes violence and death.

When he confronts the Red Scabbards outside the Flower Capital, he goes on a genocidal rant against Wano Country. Ryokugyu believes that he can butcher thousands of their people and get away with it simply because they aren't legitimate in the eyes of the World Government.

Many readers were taken by surprise as they went through One Piece Chapter 1054. They never expected Ryokugyu to behave so psychotically. What's even worse is that he declares the World Nobles to be "gods." He justifies every single action taken by them, which is unforgivable.

Akainu has standards to uphold

There is no denying that Akainu's despicable actions cannot be justified by any means. His concept of "Absolute Justice" is far more ruthless than it needs to be. With that said, even he can barely tolerate the World Nobles. He will follow their orders, but that's only because he believes in the law.

This isn't the case with Ryokugyu in One Piece Chapter 1054. He seems to justify their actions on the basis of their nobility. It's hard to believe that he would ever call out the Five Elders like Akainu did back in Dressrosa.

Ultimately, while they are both psychotic villains, Akainu is slightly more reasonable. He doesn't let people walk over him just because of their higher status. At the very least, readers can respect that. By comparison, Ryokugyu would seemingly kiss the ground that Charlos walks on.

Some readers just want to see Ryokugyu get beat up already

Kuroza @Sekurozaa #ONEPIECE1054

THERE NO WAY GREEN BULL FINNA FIGHT THIS BRO THERE NO WAY GREEN BULL FINNA FIGHT THIS BRO #ONEPIECE1054 THERE NO WAY GREEN BULL FINNA FIGHT THIS BRO 💀 https://t.co/uRGHYi17Mc

Ryokugyu clearly wants a battle with Luffy as soon as possible. One Piece Chapter 1054 has set up just how strong he is with his Logia powers. As it happens, the man can turn into an entire forest at will.

Nonetheless, many readers just want to see Luffy put him in his place. By this point in the story, the Straw Hats should no longer be running away from the Admirals. Luffy is powerful enough to fight Ryokugyu at the moment.

While the battle won't be easy, it will be very satisfying for fans to watch the Admiral get beat down. One Piece Chapter 1054 portrays him to be quite despicable, and Luffy cannot allow him to destroy Wano Country.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same. This article contains the writer's personal views.

