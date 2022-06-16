Twitter reacts to One Piece Chapter 1053 establishing Luffy as Ryokugyu's goal

One Piece Chapter 1053's spoiler information has been seen leaking all throughout the week as players wait in anticipation of the issue’s official release on Sunday, June 19. Information for the much-awaited installment began leaking on Monday via text spoilers, with raw scans releasing sometime yesterday.

One Piece Chapter 1053’s raw scans seem to have identified exactly who Ryokugyu is after in Wano. Unsurprisingly, Luffy is his main target, but One Piece Chapter 1053 seems to show an interesting reason for his going after the newest Yonko.

Follow along as this article breaks down fan reactions to this latest news regarding One Piece Chapter 1053.

One Piece Chapter 1053 teases Luffy vs. Ryokugyu when series returns, fans can’t wait

Fan reactions

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 #ONEPIECE1053



NOW CONFIRMED: Admiral Green Bull target is Luffy!!!



Ryokugyu: I love his style of doing things in extreme ways… “You did a great job!”…That’s what I want him to say to me…after I take this kid’s head..!! Rahaha NOW CONFIRMED: Admiral Green Bull target is Luffy!!!Ryokugyu: I love his style of doing things in extreme ways… “You did a great job!”…That’s what I want him to say to me…after I take this kid’s head..!! Rahaha #ONEPIECE1053NOW CONFIRMED: Admiral Green Bull target is Luffy!!!Ryokugyu: I love his style of doing things in extreme ways… “You did a great job!”…That’s what I want him to say to me…after I take this kid’s head..!! Rahaha https://t.co/r64Q6XJSjO

As mentioned above, the raw scans for One Piece Chapter 1053 began leaking yesterday, only days ahead of the issue’s official release on Sunday. One specific panel from these raw scans, however, has got fans talking, especially once the chapter’s major news of bounties and Yonko positions were addressed.

A panel is seen after Ryokugyu’s introduction in which he’s holding a stack of wanted posters, with Luffy’s latest edition being at the top. Based on Ryokugyu’s dialogue, as seen in the above tweet, it seems that his prime target in this expedition to Wano is to take Luffy’s head so Akainu will be proud of him.

SilversSamurai @SilversSamurai7 @OP_NEWS2022 Straight up cliffhanger, wonder what’s gonna happen in 1054 @OP_NEWS2022 Straight up cliffhanger, wonder what’s gonna happen in 1054

In the wake of this latest One Piece Chapter 1053 reveal, fans are incredibly excited about this latest cliffhanger. The series is set to enter a one-month hiatus as author Eiichiro Oda prepares for the final saga of One Piece, so fans won’t be seeing the confrontation develop for quite some time.

PhatomPhaizer @triple_ghostp @OP_NEWS2022 @MonkeyMassiveD Theory what if GreenBull is not alone and is with Kizaru. As we just faced 2 Yonko’s now for 2 admirals when we see GreenBull on the den den mushi it sounds like Kizaru. Kizaru also stated he would head out to Wano. On top of that he’s the admiral that confronted the supernova @OP_NEWS2022 @MonkeyMassiveD Theory what if GreenBull is not alone and is with Kizaru. As we just faced 2 Yonko’s now for 2 admirals when we see GreenBull on the den den mushi it sounds like Kizaru. Kizaru also stated he would head out to Wano. On top of that he’s the admiral that confronted the supernova

Fans are also theorizing that Ryokugyu may not be alone in his expedition to Wano. With two Yonko now defeated, it would make sense for two Admirals to follow in their wake. While any Admiral’s presence would fit the role of this motif, there is a specific candidate that fans expect to show up.

Fans are specifically saying that Kizaru might be with Ryokugyu due to the former being the one to confront and fight the Worst Generation at Sabaody Archipelago before the time-skip. Additionally, he was last seen saying he would head out to Wano if need be; Akainu was the one to stop him from going.

_doffylamingo @MohdArs96449639 @OP_NEWS2022 Ok usopp now it's your time to save your captain! @OP_NEWS2022 Ok usopp now it's your time to save your captain!

Fans are also speculating that Usopp may match up with Ryokugyu in some way, with the two relying mainly on plant-based powers and offensive capabilities. While it would certainly be an interesting matchup, it would most likely amount to Usopp playing a support role for Luffy or distracting the Admiral so the Straw Hats can all escape.

flame21 @madzman12 @OP_NEWS2022 Admiral haters: Greenbull beat a “injured” King and Queen not impressive . Also admiral haters: “Injured” Luffy would clap greenbull easily🤦‍♂️ @OP_NEWS2022 Admiral haters: Greenbull beat a “injured” King and Queen not impressive . Also admiral haters: “Injured” Luffy would clap greenbull easily🤦‍♂️

Some fans seem to already be upset with Ryokugyu’s character based on the few interactions and characterization moments he’s received thus far. One fan in particular claims that his love for Akainu will make him one of the least enjoyable characters of the Admirals, citing that there will be plenty of gags with Ryokugyu looking for his boss’ praise.

Don almeostro @el_trapahan @OP_NEWS2022 Having Greenbull be a fan boy 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️prepare for gags upon gags in terms of character he will be the worst out of the admirals @OP_NEWS2022 Having Greenbull be a fan boy 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️prepare for gags upon gags in terms of character he will be the worst out of the admirals

Regardless of how fans feel about it, Ryokugyu is here to stay in One Piece Chapter 1053 and beyond. He even seems to have some large aspirations for his own future, looking to obtain Luffy’s head and use it to curry favor with Akainu. However, only time will tell if he ends up being successful in this lofty and challenging endeavor.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

