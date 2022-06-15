One Piece Chapter 1053 (Raw Scans): Luffy's Gear Fifth wanted poster, Ryokugyu revealed,  and more

One Piece Chapter 1053 raw scans began leaking last night, providing a helpful companion book for text spoilers that have been released throughout the week. The raw scans for One Piece Chapter 1053 also bring some exciting developments, such as Ryokugyu’s character design, Luffy’s new Gear Fifth wanted poster and more.

Additionally, an interesting character reveal present from the text spoilers seems to be further confirmed within the raw image scans. Overall, the raw scans provide a great look at the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1053 and its most exciting moments.

Follow along as this article breaks down the most significant and relevant raw scans for One Piece Chapter 1053.

One Piece Chapter 1053 raw scans portray the chapter as an exciting cliffhanger before the one-month hiatus

Raw scans

As mentioned above, the One Piece Chapter 1053 raw scan images began leaking last night on various forums and social media sites. The raws, expectedly, cover the entirety of the chapter, but there are a few significant panels and moments which merit addressing here.

The first of these is the reveal of the new Yonko, which seems to confirm that the system will indeed stay as the Yonko rather than evolve into the Goko (Five Emperors). Additionally, the raw scans corroborate previous text leaks by showing that Buggy was indeed made the new Yonko alongside Luffy, rather than Law or Kid taking the spot.

Law and Kid did, however, have their new bounties revealed alongside Luffy, the lattermost of which seems to have a new wanted picture as well. The bounties of the three are all revealed to be 3 billion Berries, with no discernible difference in value from the images provided.

One interesting thing about Luffy’s bounty, however, is that it portrays his Gear Fifth form rather than his standard form. This is certainly a new approach for his poster, as none of them in the past have displayed the Gear Second, Third, or Fourth forms for his picture. Nevertheless, this seems to be what his wanted poster’s picture will be moving forward.

Ryokugyu also makes his full reveal in this issue, sporting a sleek character design that fans are excited about. He wears black leather boots and pants, with the left pant leg sporting a floral pattern across nearly the whole leg. He’s shirtless, with a word written in Japanese tattooed on his chest vertically, stretching the length of his torso in line with his left shoulder.

His Devil Fruit powers are also on display here, with his ability clearly being plant-based in some way. Fans see his roots rummaging through corpses on the Onigashima battlefield, draining them of their nutrients and seemingly liquids as well, turning them into (in appearance) zombified husks.

Even King and Queen are affected by this ability, shown struggling against it but visibly succumbing to its power. Ryokugyu’s roots seem to spread from the fingers in his left hand in this instance. However, considering the flowers seen on his back in the previous issue, they can most likely spawn from almost anywhere on his body.

The final, significant development to be confirmed by the raw scans of One Piece Chapter 1053 is Robin’s copying the Poneglyph and her discussion with Tenguyama Hitetsu. She’s seen in the Poneglyph room, likely the one beneath the Flower Capital’s castle, which Brook discovered earlier in the arc.

Hitetsu joins her, where she discusses how the location of the weapon Pluton seems to be somewhere in Wano. The specific dialogue following this reveal is unknown, but it seems to prompt Tenguyama Hitetsu into revealing his true identity as Kozuki Sukiyaki.

WorstGenHQ @WorstGenHQ #ONEPIECE1053 #Spoilers

.

.

.

This panel hits different now,knowing that Kozuki Sukiyaki is alive and never meet Oden after that.

How it feels for him to see his son getting killed without Oden knowing that his father was still alive.

The theory that Hitetsu was Kozuki was right. This panel hits different now,knowing that Kozuki Sukiyaki is alive and never meet Oden after that.How it feels for him to see his son getting killed without Oden knowing that his father was still alive.The theory that Hitetsu was Kozuki was right. #ONEPIECE1053 #Spoilers...This panel hits different now,knowing that Kozuki Sukiyaki is alive and never meet Oden after that.How it feels for him to see his son getting killed without Oden knowing that his father was still alive.The theory that Hitetsu was Kozuki was right. https://t.co/3marebb1SC

Sukiyaki is the father of Oden and grandfather of Momonosuke and is also a former shogun of Wano before relinquishing the position to his son. He had been long suspected to be dead, but this was obviously not the case. Easily the most significant implication of his return is that a second person is alive who can read the Poneglyphs.

Furthermore, Kozuki Momonosuke can now have someone from the Kozuki clan teach him how to read the Poneglyph’s language. This was a tradition that, until One Piece Chapter 1053, had supposedly died with Oden.

Additionally, it opens opportunities for Momonosuke to forgo his shogun position and join the Straw Hats. While Yamato is already joining the crew, the possibility of Momonosuke joining them certainly does exist, even if it is somewhat unlikely.

☁️✨ @nephobear

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

I just realized tho that we have another fake out death which was Kozuki Sukiyaki, Oden's father and the former shogun of Wano lmao this was a popular theory tho so I'm not all that bothered with it #ONEPIECE1053 SPOILERSI just realized tho that we have another fake out death which was Kozuki Sukiyaki, Oden's father and the former shogun of Wano lmao this was a popular theory tho so I'm not all that bothered with it #ONEPIECE1053 SPOILERS.......................I just realized tho that we have another fake out death which was Kozuki Sukiyaki, Oden's father and the former shogun of Wano lmao this was a popular theory tho so I'm not all that bothered with it 😆 https://t.co/u5M1R3hNAc

The raw scans, overall, paint One Piece Chapter 1053 as an exciting issue to leave fans with before the one-month hiatus. With One Piece Chapter 1053 confirmed not to be the ending of the Wano arc, there could be some exciting plot twists in the wake of these latest revelations when the series does return on July 24.

Please support Shueisha’s official release of One Piece Chapter 1053 via the Weekly Shonen Jump app and Viz Media’s MANGA Plus website. Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far