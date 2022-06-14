One Piece Chapter 1053 (leaked): Luffy and Buggy become the new Yonko

One Piece Chapter 1053 drops yet another bombshell in the Wano Country arc.

Readers better take it all in, because there won't be another chapter for the next month or so. Eiichiro Oda will be taking a break as he prepares for the final saga. In the meantime, readers have a lot to discuss with the upcoming chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1053 spoilers have just been released. All credit goes to Lebrent from the WG Forums, along with OroJapan. Remember, these are only initial leaks, so more information will arrive in the next few days.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

One Piece Chapter 1053 has just been leaked, so here's what readers can expect

Luffy and Buggy are declared the new Yonko

David @DaftSinPunk Omg. Buggy y Luffy los nuevos Yonko, nada para Kidd o Law. Tqm Oda Omg. Buggy y Luffy los nuevos Yonko, nada para Kidd o Law. Tqm Oda 😍 https://t.co/lJ3A0BWaA3

Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kidd won't be happy to read the news in One Piece Chapter 1053. No wonder Scratchmen Apoo was eager to let them know:

"Luffy and Buggy are the new Yonko. Not Kid and Law."

With the recent downfall of Kaido and Big Mom, their replacements were to be expected. In the previous chapter, the Five Elders mentioned how there wasn't any way to cover up the news. It was going to get out eventually. The bigger shock is that Buggy joined Luffy's ranks in the process.

Of course, Buggy continues to fail upwards, as he always does. One Piece Chapter 1053 doesn't reveal how it happened, but it's likely because of his powerful alliances. Buggy controls the largest mercenary company in the world. By comparison, Law and Kid have no political influence themselves.

Luffy shares the same bounty as Kid and Law

Despite their differences in political titles, the World Government views them as equally dangerous threats. One Piece Chapter 1053 reveals the following about Luffy, Law, and Kid:

"Luffy, Kid and Law all have the same bounty"

Readers will finally see their long awaited bounties in One Piece Chapter 1053. However, the rest of the crew will have to wait a little while longer:

"Buggy and the Straw Hats' (except for Luffy) bounties aren't revealed."

Of course, the main focus is going to be Luffy, Law, and Kid. Oda will likely want to save the rest of the bounties for another date. By doing so, their spotlight won't be completely stolen. Readers will definitely be looking forward to Luffy's bounty in the next few days.

The end of Act 3 is still not in sight

BrotherE @TheBrotherE



There is NO WAY we end Wano next chapter!! Maybe we’ll end Act 3, but when we come back in July we’ll likely still be in Wano.



HOW OR WHAT is Oda cooking for 1053?! What kind of cliffhanger is he going it leave us on?



#ONEPIECE So the Final Saga is begins on Chapter 1054…There is NO WAY we end Wano next chapter!! Maybe we’ll end Act 3, but when we come back in July we’ll likely still be in Wano.HOW OR WHAT is Oda cooking for 1053?! What kind of cliffhanger is he going it leave us on? So the Final Saga is begins on Chapter 1054…There is NO WAY we end Wano next chapter!! Maybe we’ll end Act 3, but when we come back in July we’ll likely still be in Wano.HOW OR WHAT is Oda cooking for 1053?! What kind of cliffhanger is he going it leave us on?#ONEPIECE https://t.co/H2kiQdW8t2

As the final saga approaches, Oda will be taking a break from June 24 to July 25. Of course, there was never going to be enough time to wrap up the ongoing events in Wano Country. The leakers have issued the following statement in regards to One Piece Chapter 1053:

"The Wano Country Arc hasn't ended yet"

There are still a few loose plot threads that need to be addressed, such as the missing Poneglyphs and Green Bull's impending arrival. Either way, readers will have to patiently sit on this chapter for the next month or so.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far