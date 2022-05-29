One Piece: 10 fighters who will get a huge bounty after Wano

One Piece fans cannot wait to see everybody's bounties after the Wano Country arc is finished.

A bounty isn't solely an indicator of strength, but rather a pirate's threat level. The World Government is already keeping tabs on the Onigashima Raid through CP0 agents. Naturally, they will be the first to know the winners and losers, so they will set bounties accordingly.

Going forward, the One Piece series will be geared towards the end game. Fans eagerly await to see everybody's bounties after Wano Country. There won't be too many opportunities to increase them again.

Note: This article will contain manga spoilers.

These One Piece characters should expect a bounty increase after Wano is finished

10) Nami

Wamiq @Phoenixbrand_ I'm glad Nami getting her hands on Zeus makes her one of the stronger members of the crew. The Ulti fight was a mess but I'm looking forward to her future fights against stronger opponents. I'm glad Nami getting her hands on Zeus makes her one of the stronger members of the crew. The Ulti fight was a mess but I'm looking forward to her future fights against stronger opponents. https://t.co/4yxXpeqIm3

Nami isn't the strongest fighter in the One Piece series. Her cowardly nature is reflected by her measly bounty of 66,000,000 bellies.

However, she did gain a really good power-up in Wano Country. Nami can now control Zeus, a powerful thundercloud that once belonged to Big Mom.

She was able to defeat Ulti, whose bounty is measured at 400,000,000 bellies. Keep in mind that members of the Tobiroppo are elite fighters within Kaido's organization. CP0 agents will take note of this accomplishment.

9) Nico Robin

Hariom Kushwaha @HariomSkushwaha The Fight,One Piece Fandom isn't ready to see, Nico Robin Vs Black Maria The Fight,One Piece Fandom isn't ready to see, Nico Robin Vs Black Maria😩😩 https://t.co/Ts3nAjuqOR

A bounty of 130,000,000 bellies is disgustingly low for someone like Nico Robin. She is the only living person who can still read Poneglyphs, which allows her to uncover the secrets of the world.

The Five Elders made it clear that Nico Robin needed to be captured or killed in the Onigashima Raid. They completely forbid any research into the Void Century. Now that Luffy is one step closer to finding the One Piece, they cannot allow her to decipher the Poneglyphs.

Of course, there are other reasons why Nico Robin should get a bounty raise. She defeated Black Maria, a member of the Tobiroppo. Black Maria has a bounty of 480,000,000 bellies.

8) Jinbe

ADTS @adts_onepiece I think a lot about jinbei whooping who's who's ass I think a lot about jinbei whooping who's who's ass https://t.co/VPCtjvJw0H

Jinbe has finally joined the Straw Hat Pirates in Wano Country. The World Government will definitely take note of the former Warlord's actions, whose bounty is worth 438,000,000 bellies. Jinbe is a valuable asset to Luffy and his crew, which the government doesn't want.

One Piece fans have always highly regarded Jinbe's fighting capabilities. He made very short work of Who's-Who, the strongest member of the Tobiroppo. Remember, the former CP9 agent had a bounty of 546,000,000 bellies.

7) Killer

Killer is the right-hand man of Eustass Kid, with a very outdated bounty of 200,000,000 bellies. One Piece readers should definitely keep a close eye on him. Killer has repeatedly proved his battle prowess in the Onigashima Raid.

He is among the five members of the Worst Generation who fought Kaido and Big Mom on the rooftop. Killer also defeated Basil Hawkins, whose bounty is equivalent to 320,000,000 bellies. Without a doubt, Killer will surpass it after Wano Country is dealt with.

6) Yamato

Oda's repellant for OP tards @AshitaNoGOAT @somawyd Yamato is the one who mostly held her own against Kaido, out of the other characters (not involving Luffy) and Momonosuke's bite didn't do squat. Still, Kaido never used his drunk mode phases to fight Yamato or any of the others, so that already says much. @somawyd Yamato is the one who mostly held her own against Kaido, out of the other characters (not involving Luffy) and Momonosuke's bite didn't do squat. Still, Kaido never used his drunk mode phases to fight Yamato or any of the others, so that already says much. https://t.co/Lo8PJVMTao

Yamato is the only person on this list without a bounty. However, if she ends up joining the Straw Hats, the World Government will recognize her potential threat level. She is the powerful daughter of Kaido, the world's strongest creature.

It goes without saying that Yamato is a force to be reckoned with. She possesses a rare Mythical Zoan fruit that can transform her into a wolf deity. Yamato can also use ice powers on the side.

More importantly, she managed to hold off Kaido on the Skull Dome rooftop. Very few One Piece characters would pull that off.

5) Vinsmoke Sanji

Felicity💗~Villain Era~ @PhantomPiece16 Sanji fought Queen. Killer fought Hawkins. Why are we pretending like they’re in the same caliber?? Sanji fought Queen. Killer fought Hawkins. Why are we pretending like they’re in the same caliber?? https://t.co/UtsUFsQk3H

Sanji didn't always have the best showings after the One Piece timeskip, but that recently changed in Wano Country. His genetic modifications have finally kicked in, giving him access to special abilities. For example, Sanji's body can now withstand the blue flames of his Ifrit jambe.

His current bounty is worth 330,000,000 bellies. Of course, that's expected to rise after he defeated Queen of the Beasts Pirate. The mad scientist carries a bounty of 1,320,000,000 bellies.

The Monster Trio should definitely have bounties within the billions range by this point in One Piece.

4) Roronoa Zoro

Luffy's first mate currently has a bounty of 320,000,000 bellies. This is not an accurate measurement of his threat level.

Like Sanji before him, Zoro should definitely expect a major increase to his bounty. He defeated King, who is Kaido's most powerful subordinate. Zoro should at least surpass King's bounty of 1,390,000,000 bellies.

The swordsman also had a great showing on the rooftop. He gave Kaido a permanent scar with his Nine Sword Style technique.

3) Trafalgar Law

A tactical mastermind and former Warlord, Law carries a bounty of 500,000,000 bellies. He also possesses the Ope Ope no Mi, whose value amounts to 5,000,000,000 bellies.

One Piece will never be the same again after Wano Country. Half of the Emperors have already fallen in the Onigashima Raid. Trafalgar Law teamed up with Eustass Kid to bring down Big Mom, who is worth a monstrous 4,388,000,000 bellies.

It's very likely that Law's bounty will pass the billion threshold. The question remains whether or not it will exceed Big Mom's. Law and Kid had to work together just to defeat her. Either way, One Piece fans cannot wait to see what happens.

2) Eustass Kid

A bounty of 470,000,000 bellies is far too low for Eustass Kid. He is among the three strongest members of the Worst Generation.

Kid proved his worth by teaming up with Law and defeating Big Mom. In fact, he landed the finishing blow with his electromagnetic cannon.

Wano Country is a turning point in the One Piece series. Alongside Luffy and Law, Kid will usher in a new era.

1) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy stated that he will become the Pirate King and find the One Piece treasure. The Straw Hat is one step closer towards achieving his goals. He currently has a bounty of 1,500,000,000 bellies.

Of course, the World Government has no choice but to recognize Luffy. He defeated Kaido, who is considered the strongest creature in the world. The Emperor also had the highest active bounty in the One Piece series, worth over 4,611,100,000 bellies.

More importantly, Luffy managed to Awaken a legendary Devil Fruit. Nobody has pulled off this feat in over 800 years. The World Government will absolutely prioritize eliminating him.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

