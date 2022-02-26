One Piece Chapter 1041 makes strong case for Yamato joining the Straw Hats

One Piece Chapter 1041 could potentially increase the likelihood of Yamato joining the Straw Hat crew.

Ever since her debut in Wano Country, Yamato has won over many fans. Her unique design and strong fighting style allowed her to place 11th in the global poll for 2021. Back in Chapter 1016, Yamato made it clear that she intends to overthrow her father Kaido and join the Straw Hat Pirates.

However, there was a major obstacle that she needed to overcome. Back in Sabaody Archipelago, Luffy didn't want anybody on his crew to know what the One Piece was until they arrived in Laugh Tale. Keep in mind that Yamato read Kozuki Oden's journal, a man who went there himself and knew the secrets.

One Piece Chapter 1041 shoots down common argument against Yamato joining the Straw Hats

Wait, so Yamato doesn’t actually know what the One Piece is…

Then this actually increases her chances of joining the crew. Wait, so Yamato doesn’t actually know what the One Piece is…Then this actually increases her chances of joining the crew. #OnePiece1041..........Wait, so Yamato doesn’t actually know what the One Piece is…Then this actually increases her chances of joining the crew. https://t.co/CZOLxhOohR

Prior to One Piece Chapter 1041, a few detractors believed that Yamato couldn't join the Straw Hats, simply because she knew too much. However, it turns out that Oden has already taken extra precautions with his journal. This bodes very well for Yamato and her chances of joining.

Oden ripped out the Laugh Tale pages from his journal

One Piece Chapter 1041 revealed that Oden had tore out the most crucial pages from his journal, namely what happened in Laugh Tale. Momonosuke lamented this fact when he told Yamato about it. It was a very busy chapter, yet this moment definitely stands out.

Recent developments give hope to Yamato supporters

Anytime there was a discussion about Yamato joining the Straw Hats, the journal would inevitably come up. Remember, Luffy believes in the chase before the catch. There is no way he would allow someone to join his crew if they already knew about the treasure in Laugh Tale.

Oden's journal is not a walking spoiler that some fans believed it was, courtesy of One Piece Chapter 1041. It's no longer an effective counter argument against Yamato joining the Straw Hats.

If anything, she would likely want to see what lies beyond the borders of Wano Country. One Piece Chapter 1041 gives readers more hope.

Yamato joining the Straw Hats would parallel Oden's journey

Yamato has always looked up to Oden, even going as far as to impersonate him. Oden himself was a free spirit who didn't want to be shackled to a particular location. Several years ago, he set out to sail the seas with the Whitebeard and Roger Pirates.

Should Yamato join the Straw Hats, her adventures would be very similar to Oden's. Both of them wanted to leave Wano Country to see the world around them. Keep in mind that it's completely isolated from every other island.

It would also make thematic sense for her to find Laugh Tale, just like Oden did several years ago. Now that his journal is missing those pages, perhaps she wants to discover his secrets for herself. In the meantime, fans will just have to wait and see if Yamato does join the Straw Hats.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul