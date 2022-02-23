One Piece Chapter 1041 (leaked): Luffy uses a new technique against Kaido

Readers have a lot to look forward to with One Piece Chapter 1041.

The Onigashima Raid has been a major success for the alliance. With the notable exception of Kaido, most of the major battles have been dealt with. However, the alliance shouldn't be celebrating too early, as the World Government is already trying to eliminate any potential survivors.

One Piece Chapter 1041 was leaked not that long ago. With that in mind, this article will take a look at what's going on. The chapter is full of major revelations for both readers and characters, and the hype train is in full swing with no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Leaks for One Piece Chapter 1041: Komurasaki

All credit belongs to Redon from the MangaHelper Forums. They provided a basic summary of what to expect in One Piece Chapter 1041.

Do note that these spoilers only cover the most important points. Detailed explanations and full raw scans won't be available for a few days.

The Five Elders want Luffy eliminated right away

It turns out that Luffy is too dangerous to live. The World Government has given out the following order in One Piece Chapter 1041:

"The boss of the CP0 receives new orders from the Gorousei: "Straw Hat Luffy" must be eliminated immediately."

The Five Elders are not taking their chances with the Straw Hat Pirates. Even if the pirates win the battle, the World Government plans on winning the war. It remains to be seen who can stop the CP0 agents from carrying out their tasks.

Komurasaki reveals her identity to Orochi

Unbeknownst to Orochi, it turns out that his favorite oiran was actually Hiyori, the daughter of Kozuki Oden. With the assistance of loyal retainer Denjiro, she concealed her identity for several years as Komurasaki.

The despicable Orochi finally learns the truth in One Piece Chapter 1041:

"Orochi is trapped by the ceiling of the room where he was. Komurasaki reveals her true identity to Orochi."

After everything he put the Kozuki family through, fans have been waiting for Hiyori to get her long-awaited revenge.

Oden ripped out the Laugh Tale pages from his journal

More details have been discovered about Oden's journal. It turns out that neither Momonosuke nor Yamato has any idea what happened in Laugh Tale:

"Momonosuke says that Oden ripped out the most important pages of his logbook, the ones about Laugh Tale."

What happened to those pages remains a mystery. In the meantime, One Piece Chapter 1041 made it clear that Oden is a very cautious man. He certainly didn't want his enemies to learn about Laugh Tale.

Luffy uses Snakeman, Kaido has a flashback

One Piece Chapter 1041 ends with a major update on Kaido versus Luffy. Readers finally get a brief glimpse into Kaido's childhood:

"Kaidou remembers, in a small flashback, the first time he met Big Mom when he was 15 years old. "I am Linlin!! The woman who will become the king of the seas!!!""

It's fairly obvious that Big Mom was very influential in his early life. She was responsible for giving Kaido his powerful Devil Fruit during the God Valley incident.

However, Luffy interrupts by resorting to a very powerful attack:

"Luffy uses the Snakeman at the end of the chapter, and attacks Kaidou with a new technique called "Gomu Gomu no Hydra"."

The Straw Hat also makes it clear that he isn't giving up until Kaido leaves Wano Country. Without a doubt, this is a very explosive finish to One Piece Chapter 1041. Readers will just have to wait until the chapter officially drops.

