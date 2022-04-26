One Piece: Who is stronger between Law and Kid?

One Piece fans often argue who is stronger between Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid.

Luffy is undoubtedly the most powerful member of the Worst Generation. However, Law and Kid aren't too far behind.

One Piece hyped up the Supernova Trio big time in the Wano Country arc. Inevitably, there will always be comparisons between Law and Kid.

Eiichiro Oda always presents them as equals, even going far back to Sabaody Archipelago. Based on their portrayals in the One Piece series, a match between them would be a very difficult one, regardless of the winner.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer and contains major spoilers from the manga.

Law and Kid are ridiculously strong in One Piece, but who is stronger?

Law and Kid finally got to prove themselves on the world stage in the Onigashima Raid. They were able to defeat Big Mom herself.

With that in mind, this article will reference their greatest feats. One Piece battles are often determined by a combination of creative Devil Fruits and strong Haki.

Law's powers and abilities

Law is a surgeon who can turn the battlefield into his operating table via the Ope Ope no Mi. He can remodel anything within his sphere of influence, although there are drawbacks. For example, the power will not work on fighters with strong Haki, so Eustass Kid would likely be unaffected.

However, Law can still apply his techniques to Kid's mechanical creations. Amputate can be used to cut through his targets in half.

The main weakness of his fruit is that Law can only perform "operations" if his targets are within his ROOM. This is slightly mitigated by his Devil Fruit Awakening.

Law can now apply his ROOM to nearby objects through Anesthesia. His ultimate attack is Puncture Wille, which requires him to be positioned on downward opponents. Once his sword is extended through a target, he can unleash an extremely devastating shockwave.

Kid's powers and abilities

The Jiki Jiki no Mi creates a magnetic field that allows users to attract metal. Kid is a fierce brawler who likes to battle in giant mechas, such as Punk Rotten. This gives him a size advantage in One Piece. His strength is likely higher than Law's, but his speed is slightly lower.

Kid can also send pieces of metal flying through the air. Law would have to be extremely careful not to get hit, especially if Kid uses his Awakening.

Law would get turned into a magnet, thus making him an easy target. Kid's most powerful move is an electromagnetic cannon, Damned Punk.

Unlike Law, Kid has access to Haoshoku Haki, which is a very rare trait in One Piece. However, Kid has never used advanced techniques. In fact, he almost never uses Haki, which puts him at a disadvantage.

Final verdict

Both Law and Kid combined are strong enough to defeat Big Mom in Wano Country. However, if they had to fight each other, Law would be the likely winner. He is a very hard counter to Kid's special abilities. Their durability is largely the same, so the end result is determined by their special abilities.

When Kid attracts metal objects, Law can just teleport them away inside his ROOM. He can also use Shambles to dodge most of Kid's attacks, especially his bigger ones like Punk Corna Dio. Kid may try to steal Law's sword, but the latter doesn't need one to cut objects in half.

More importantly, Law can use a trump card with Gamma Knife, which is completely devastating to most One Piece characters. Kid has no means of surviving internal organ damage.

Law would have to use 110% of his energy, but victory is in his favor.

