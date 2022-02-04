What is the Ope Ope no Mi from One Piece? A brief explanation

The Ope Ope no Mi is arguably one of the best Devil Fruits in the One Piece series, and for good reason.

This Devil Fruit is worth a grand total of 5,000,000,000 bellies. To put it into perspective, Gol D. Roger's had the highest known bounty in pirate history at 5,564,800,000 bellies. That's how important this fruit is to the World Government. It's extremely valuable in the right hands, especially under Trafalgar Law.

The Ope Ope no Mi is a Paramecia fruit that lets users become a Free Modification Human. Its surgical properties are very useful for combat purposes. One Piece fans have already seen just how effective Law can be with his powers, and the Ope Ope no Mi might even be the most important fruit in the series.

A brief One Piece guide on the Ope Ope no Mi

Traflagar Law is very creative when he uses the Ope Ope no Mi. Any time One Piece fans discuss which fruit they would like to use, this one comes up frequently. The following article will provide a basic explanation of the fruit.

Main powers and abilities

Users can project a sphere across their surroundings (also known as ROOM). Anything within that space will be subject to physical configuration. In other words, the user can perform various surgeries on random objects and people. Anyone within the ROOM is like a subject on an operating table.

Law has to make sure his targets are within the sphere in order for it to work. He can use this ability in the following ways:

He can slice anything in half (Amputate)

Law can teleport objects within his sphere (Shambles)

He can use telekinetic powers to levitate objects (Tact)

Law can attack someone's internal organs (Gamma Knife)

He can swap abstracts concepts like people's souls

Those affected by Amputate will not bleed if they are cut. On the contrary, the Ope Ope no Mi will leave their body parts in tact. However, Law can still damage One Piece characters by using other moves, such as Gamma Knife.

The main weakness of this fruit is that it requires tons of stamina. One Piece characters can also use strong Haki to mitigate the effects.

It can also grant immortality

According to Doflamingo, the Ope Ope no Mi has the ability to grant eternal youth. However, it comes at the cost of the current user's life. Doflamingo mentions this to Law right before their final battle in Dressrosa:

"If used by someone wise, the Ope Ope no Mi can fulfill a dream humanity has had since ancient times. That's why many call it the ultimate Devil Fruit."

This makes it a highly sought after fruit in One Piece. Apparently, the World Nobles have a national treasure that can be used with this fruit. It would allow them to conquer the entire world.

How did Law get this fruit in One Piece?

During his difficult childhood, Law was the victim of the Amber Lead disease. He needed to extract the poison from his body, or else he would perish within a few years.

Law used to work directly with the Donquixote Pirates, particularly under the tutelage of Corazon. However, they both left the group and sought to find a cure. There wasn't much time left before Law would succumb to his illness

The fruit was meant to be sold at an auction, but Corazon intercepted it just in time. He forcefully gave the fruit to Law, who used it to get rid of his disease. The rest is pretty much One Piece history.

