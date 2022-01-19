What is the mysterious fruit from One Piece Chapter 1037?

Many readers are still trying to figure out the identity of the mysterious Devil Fruit from One Piece Chapter 1037.

Many questions have been raised in regards to the last few pages. One Piece Chapter 1037 reveals that the World Government had to change the name of a specific Devil Fruit. They needed to erase the original name from history because they didn't want anybody else looking into its true potential.

Readers have run wild with speculation and will continue to do so over the next few weeks. Eiichiro Oda is currently enjoying a week-long break, so readers have to be patient for a follow-up. At the very least, it gives them more than enough time to discuss One Piece Chapter 1037.

Likely candidates for the mysterious fruit in One Piece Chapter 1037

Many readers want to know what the Five Elders were talking about in the final page. This article won't provide any definite answers to this question. Instead, it will bring up the most likely possibilities.

They first need to pass these following tests

star💫 @Deggzzs #ONEPIECE1037 Only in One piece will I get hyped from seeing 5 old mfs #ONEPIECE1037 Only in One piece will I get hyped from seeing 5 old mfs https://t.co/KjULXLl8tO

Reddit user GSMichaelson brought up a very interesting post a few days ago. They provide a litmus test for the mysterious Devil Fruit. Based on the final page of One Piece Chapter 1037, it needs to follow a specific criteria:

It must have been used in the Onigashima Raid

The fruit must also have a legendary nature

Cipher Pol had to inform the Five Elders about it

It has to do with the final page of One Piece Chapter 1037

The current name must not indicate its true power

This eliminates the possibility of a Devil Fruit outside of Wano Country right away. There would be no point in the Five Elders bringing it up if it wasn't relevant to the Onigashima Raid. The mysterious fruit had to be used there at some point.

Here are some possible candidates

ThePontusAndersson @ThePontusAnd I like the idea of the Devil Fruit they talk about in chapter 1037 is Tamas DF. Because that could lead to Tama leaving Wano with Luffy without being a Straw Hat.



Only downside is that Tama might be the new "Devil Child" in the One Piece world after Robin. And that makes me sad. I like the idea of the Devil Fruit they talk about in chapter 1037 is Tamas DF. Because that could lead to Tama leaving Wano with Luffy without being a Straw Hat.Only downside is that Tama might be the new "Devil Child" in the One Piece world after Robin. And that makes me sad. https://t.co/d7lxlIi0a8

Cipher Pol should have seen this Devil Fruit in action by now. Otherwise, the Five Elders wouldn't have been informed about it. Here are the most likely candidates based on the fruit's potential for Awakening:

Gomu Gomu no Mi : Allows the user's body to become rubber (currently owned by Luffy )

: Allows the user's body to become rubber (currently owned by ) Jiki Jiki no Mi : Allows users to control metal by manipulating the magnetic force (currently owned by Eustass Kid )

: Allows users to control metal by manipulating the magnetic force (currently owned by ) Ope Ope no Mi : Allows users to manipulate the space of any given object or person (currently owned by Trafalgar Law )

: Allows users to manipulate the space of any given object or person (currently owned by ) Soru Soru no Mi : Allows users to manipulate souls (currently owned by Big Mom )

: Allows users to manipulate souls (currently owned by ) Uo Uo no Mi: Transforms users into a powerful Azure dragon (currently owned by Kaido )

Transforms users into a powerful Azure dragon (currently owned by ) Inu Inu no Mi : Transforms users into an ancient wolf guardian (currently owned by Yamato )

: Transforms users into an ancient wolf guardian (currently owned by ) Kibi Kibi no Mi: Creates dumplings that can tame animals (currently owned by Tama)

Most of these are self-explanatory since most of them have very powerful abilities. If someone like Luffy or Kid fully realized their potential, they could do a lot of damage to the World Government.

However, the biggest wild card here is Tama, who has the ability to control animals. Considering how One Piece Chapter 1037 ends with a shot of Zunesha, many readers speculate that she can potentially control it.

Regardless, One Piece Chapter 1037 ends with some major implications. This mysterious fruit has to come into play in the very near future. Otherwise, it wouldn't make any sense to bring it up now.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

