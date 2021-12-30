One Piece: Does Luffy have 2 devil fruit powers?

One Piece is one of the most successful and well-known shonen manga and anime series of all time. This series is Eiichiro Oda’s brainchild and has released over 1000 chapters of manga.

Luffy, the protagonist of One Piece, is one of the most beloved characters in the show.

Some fans have wondered if Luffy has the power of two devil fruits.

Does Luffy consume more than one devil fruit in

One Piece?

When Luffy was seven years old, he accidentally consumed Gomu Gomu no Mi devil fruit which granted his body the same properties that rubber has. This allowed him to stretch any part of his body which is quite useful in combat. The drawback of consuming a devil fruit in One Piece is that the person loses the ability to swim.

PANGEA | ONE PIECE 🏴‍☠️ @Pangea_Castle



ALSO IN 1512 SHANKS STEALS THE GOMU GOMU NO MI FROM AN ENEMY SHIP AND LUFFY EATS IT.



GO (5) MU (6) => GOMU/56



I (5) MU (6) => IMU/56



I (1) MU (6) => IMU/16



#ONEPIECE1017 IN 1512 WHO'S WHO GETS IMPRISONED BY THE WORLD GOVT. FOR A MISTAKE REGARDING A CERTAIN DEVIL FRUIT. ALSO IN 1512 SHANKS STEALS THE GOMU GOMU NO MI FROM AN ENEMY SHIP AND LUFFY EATS IT. GO (5) MU (6) => GOMU/56 I (5) MU (6) => IMU/56 I (1) MU (6) => IMU/16

This is the only devil fruit Luffy has consumed in One Piece. It is important to remember that characters in One Piece can only consume one devil fruit. If they attempted to consume another one, their body would be torn apart to an extent that almost no traces would be left. This would ultimately result in their death.

One Piece: About Luffy

Luffy is the protagonist of One Piece and he is also known as the “Straw Hat” Luffy. Red-haired Shanks is someone Luffy looks up to and he is the one who gave Luffy the Straw Hat. He is a person who would do anything to help out his friends. His selflessness is showcased time and again throughout this series.

That being said, he is not the smartest character in One Piece, and his actions are based on instinct. He is the captain and founder of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Luffy has trained extensively and has improved his combat abilities and the overall control he has over his body when utilizing the powers of the devil fruit. Luffy is also one of the few people in One Piece who can use all three types of Haki, namely Haoshoku Haki, Kenbunshoku Haki and Busoshoku Haki.

Luffy’s dream is to find the ultimate treasure that would earn him the title of Pirate King, One Piece. He idolized Gol D. Roger since he was the only one who was able to retrieve that treasure. This story is about him going on an adventure in the hopes of achieving the ultimate freedom.

