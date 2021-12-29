What do Devil Fruits taste like in One Piece? Here's what we know so far

One of the most wondrous aspects of the One Piece story is the Devil Fruits which permeate every corner of the story. Whether serving as a power-up or a plot device (sometimes both), the Devil Fruits are ever-present in the One Piece story.

One Piece fans have so many questions regarding Devil Fruits that they’re almost too much to count. From their origins to why normal people can only eat one, there are so many questions relating to these wondrous food items.

Yet one of the most pressing questions fans ask is what do Devil Fruits taste like in One Piece?

Warning: One Piece spoilers below.

One Piece’s Devil Fruits have many mysterious aspects, including what they taste like and why

Very few Devil Fruits have been seen being eaten in One Piece thus far. The very first instance of this is fans watching a young Luffy eat the Gum-Gum Fruit. Luffy seems to eat most of the fruit without issue, taking several bites of the fruit before being pulled away from it by Shanks.

Although Luffy didn’t comment on the taste of the fruit, this is somewhat telling in and of itself. Even as a child, Luffy was shown to appreciate food in general, particularly good-tasting food. Since Luffy didn’t comment on a pleasant taste from the Gum-Gum Fruit, fans (at this point) can assume Devil Fruits have a neutral or somewhat unpleasant flavor.

Fast-forward to Enies Lobby, where CP9 agents Kaku and Kalifa are being presented with the opportunity to eat Devil Fruits. The two discuss Devil Fruits with their colleagues before finally settling down and eating them.

Upon eating them, both Kaku and Kalifa become apparently nauseous from the taste by covering their mouths. While neither says it, it's extremely obvious that neither Kaku nor Kalifa enjoy the taste of Devil Fruits. This lends further credence to Luffy stomaching the fruit simply because he's Luffy and the Devil Fruit is technically food.

One Piece fans wouldn't see another human eat another Devil Fruit for quite some time until the Dressrosa arc. After reintroducing himself to his brother Luffy, Sabo takes Luffy's Lucy disguise and participates in the final round of the colosseum tournament. As a result, Sabo wins the final round and can claim the Flame-Flame Fruit, the tournament's grand prize.

Sabo takes and swallows one bite of the fruit before doubling over and sticking his tongue out while claiming the fruit is disgusting. With three different people saying or reacting in a way that indicates the fruits taste awful, it seems Devil Fruits have a generally unpleasant taste.

In summation

While only a small number of One Piece characters have been seen eating Devil Fruits and reacting, the consensus on taste seems to be negative. Luffy is the only One Piece character who hasn’t negatively reacted to their liking, likely due to Luffy’s love for food.

Although we don’t know why One Piece’s Devil Fruits have bad taste, it’s quite clear that their taste is unpleasant. Like most One Piece mysteries, author Eiichiro Oda will no doubt address this before the series’ end.

Until then, fans can only guess as to why One Piece’s Devil Fruits seem to possess negative tastes across the board.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar