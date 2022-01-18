Does One Piece Chapter 1037 hint at Sabo’s fate?

One Piece Chapter 1037 could potentially indicate what happened to Sabo at the Reverie.

Back in One Piece Chapter 925, Sabo led the Revolutionary Commanders to the Holy Land. They planned to rescue Bartholomew Kuma, who was turned into a mindless slave. However, the Revolutionaries ended up fighting Fujitora and Ryokugyu, two of the most recent Admirals.

It's currently unknown what happened to Sabo afterwards. One Piece Chapter 956 suggests it wasn't good, since Dragon was very concerned. Some readers speculate that Sabo was captured by the World Government. However, that may not be the case in One Piece Chapter 1037.

One Piece Chapter 1037 doesn't reveal what happened to Sabo, but it may provide some clues

Something happened to Sabo that is a cause of concern. Nevertheless, One Piece Chapter 1037 could be relatively good news for Sabo fans. All it takes is a little bit of context and reading between the lines.

A quick note

One Piece Chapter 1037 has now been released on the Mangaplus website. Since it's officially run by Shueisha themselves, readers can rely on these English translations. This is important since the article depends on an accurate reading of One Piece Chapter 1037.

The Five Elders were not happy with the Reverie

(Joe) Three Skull Theories @TypicalJAnt It seems that one of them is still stressing over the events of the Reverie, commenting that it is as it as cursed.



One of the others tells him that their are more pressing matters to consider. The situation in Wano is reaching a crisis. It seems that one of them is still stressing over the events of the Reverie, commenting that it is as it as cursed.One of the others tells him that their are more pressing matters to consider. The situation in Wano is reaching a crisis. https://t.co/giOyBSc9AE

After a fierce battle between Luffy and Kaido, One Piece Chapter 1037 transitions from Wano Country to the Holy Land. The scene cuts to the Five Elders, who are discussing current events of the world.

One of them starts off by stating the following:

"This year's Reverie is simply accursed..."

Another elder curtly responded by saying they should let it go already. Afterwards, they move on to a discussion about the Onigashima Raid.

The elder certainly had a very interesting choice of words, considering the skirmish between the Admirals and the Revolutionaries. It's very obvious that recent events are not going the way they want it to.

Perhaps Sabo wasn't captured by the World Government

A common theory states that Sabo was imprisoned by the World Government. He went up against two powerful Admirals, which is already a difficult task. Dragon also seems very concerned about recent news.

However, Sabo's capture is exactly what the World Government wants. Keep in mind that he is the Chief of Staff for the Revolutionary Army. Sabo is only behind Dragon in terms of power. He could easily be used as bait to bring out the Supreme Commander.

The Five Elders were clearly unhappy with the subject of the Reverie in One Piece Chapter 1037. If Sabo was captured, they wouldn't consider the event "accursed," they would see it as a blessing. It would give them a chance to strike back against the Revolutionary Army.

Alternative explanations

harish @harish_leo_ List of Mysteries in Wano arc in One Piece. I could find 21

1. How Wano created/ will open

2. Sea stone only in Wano

3. Why is Wano called City of gold

4. Rocks downfall/ Kaido's backstory

5. God valley

6. SWORD

7. What did BB wanted to take?

8. Sabo situation

9. Vivi situation List of Mysteries in Wano arc in One Piece. I could find 211. How Wano created/ will open2. Sea stone only in Wano3. Why is Wano called City of gold4. Rocks downfall/ Kaido's backstory5. God valley6. SWORD7. What did BB wanted to take?8. Sabo situation9. Vivi situation https://t.co/mT4PRoZ169

The following theories are mainly for the purpose of speculation.

One Piece Chapter 1037 could imply that something else happened to Sabo. When Dragon hears the news back in One Piece Chapter 956, he immediately orders an investigation. He wants to confirm whether or not the reports are true.

One common theory is that Sabo was framed for the murder of someone important. It's possible that he put Kuma out of his misery, which the World Government could easily manipulate as a random murder.

𝕶𝖎𝖉 𝕯. 𝕲𝖔𝖆𝖙🦾 @RealSiranime #Onepiece956|

This was another insane chapter:



From what I can Guess:



1. Cobra is probably dead



2. Noway Sabo dies off-Screen



3. And is Blackbeard trying to recruit the Warlords? I have to give it to the guy, the man knows when an opportunity arises This was another insane chapter:From what I can Guess:1. Cobra is probably dead2. Noway Sabo dies off-Screen3. And is Blackbeard trying to recruit the Warlords? I have to give it to the guy, the man knows when an opportunity arises |#Onepiece956|This was another insane chapter:From what I can Guess:1. Cobra is probably dead 💀 2. Noway Sabo dies off-Screen 3. And is Blackbeard trying to recruit the Warlords? I have to give it to the guy, the man knows when an opportunity arises https://t.co/wkWJ6gEgo4

Alternatively, Sabo could be framed for the potential murder of Nefertari Cobra. Garp did bring up an incident with Alabasta in One Piece Chapter 957. The Five Elders also didn't speak highly of him. If Sabo escaped with Vivi, they would definitely consider it a disastrous event.

In any case, One Piece 1037 hopefully indicates that Sabo is currently on the run, rather than being imprisoned. Time will tell which theory is proven true in the end.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul