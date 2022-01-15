One Piece Chapter 1037: Kaido and Luffy stalemate, the Gorosei get involved, and more

One Piece Chapter 1037 scanlations have finally arrived after a long wait, much to the joy of fans everywhere. Although the series did unfortunately announce a one week break after One Piece Chapter 1037, fans are happy to be one week closer to a regular release schedule.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers!

Furthermore, One Piece Chapter 1037 is every bit as exciting and engaging as previous spoilers made it out to be. Luffy vs. Kaido begins in a spectacular, almost stalemate fashion with the back and forth seen in One Piece Chapter 1037.

Follow along as this article provides a full length breakdown of the recently released One Piece Chapter 1037 scanlations.

One Piece Chapter 1037 is just as exciting as spoilers made it seem, but another long wait for the next chapter is ahead

One Piece Chapter 1037: Opening pages

The chapter opens up with a sidestory cover page featuring the Vinsmokes. Judge, Ichiji, and Reiju Vinsmoke are shown sitting on a Germa Kingdom wall and looking out to the sea. The scene is titled “Judge’s Sigh,” likely a reference to Judge being upset about not being able to form an alliance with Big Mom.

As for story content, One Piece Chapter 1037 (entitled “Shuron Hakke”) opens with a focus on the Fire Festival. The Flower Capital is getting ready to end the Fire Festival, which is traditionally done with a type of paper lantern ritual. It seems the Wano version involves writing wishes to ancestors, asking them to make it come true.

Interestingly enough, the wishes author Eiichiro Oda shows us citizens wishes having nothing to do with Orochi or Kaido. They instead ask for lost family members to return, or for more food for their children. This is likely meant to imply the citizens of Wano have a great deal of faith in the Alliance force leaving Onigashima successful and with Kaido and Orochi dethroned.

One Piece Chapter 1037 then cuts to the Onigashima rooftop, where Luffy and Kaido are continuing their confrontation. Luffy is shocked and angry at Kaido, who’s taking a break from battle to swig some sake quickly. Kaido then comments on how today was supposed to be a day of festivities, but the Straw Hats completely ruined it.

Kaido then starts laughing while crying, prompting Luffy to say Kaido’s losing it and to not use his drunken stupor as an excuse when he loses. Kaido says it won’t make him weaker, while commenting on Luffy’s already acknowledged strength and saying it’s been a while since he’s had a serious 1v1.

One Piece Chapter 1037: Middle act

Kaido then uses a Shuron Hakke to dodge the attack Luffy was preparing all this time, and counters with a Laughing Drunk Ragnaraku. Cutting to the live floor, it’s shown that Luffy and Kaido are cracking the roof of the Skull Dome with their fight. This will likely lead to Luffy and Kaido finishing their fight inside the Skull Dome, and probably ruining it in the process.

While Luffy cries out in pain, Kaido says he’s having fun but laments at the castle and island getting destroyed. Kaido then begins calling himself useless, saying he can’t even protect a lousy castle. Entering his Sad Drunk phase, Kaido then begins lamenting about how long a rebuild will take as Luffy gets annoyed by this new behavior.

Luffy charges Kaido, who counters while talking to himself about how his best may not have been good enough. Luffy dodges one of the blades Kaido launches, and as Kaido enters his Crying Drunk phase he calls Luffy a brat, saying to get away. The two then charge at each other, with Kaido preparing a Thunder Bagua and Luffy a kick.

As the two talk smack with and charge each other, Luffy dodges the Thunder Bagua and launches off of Kaido’s weapon to kick him right in the face. Conqueror’s Haki lightning can be seen jutting from the point of impact. However, Kaido is able to counter by grabbing Luffy with his hybrid form tail and pulling him in close for a headbutt.

The two enter a Conqueror’s Haki clash, with their heads not even touching one another. Luffy is then sent flying back as Kaido stands tall and proud, and Luffy realizes Kaido’s Haki is getting stronger. Kaido then enters his angry drunk phase, yelling at Luffy for sobering him up, just as he had a good buzz going.

Luffy dodges a Boro Breath and begins to prepare a Gum-Gum Roc Gatling, while Kaido prepares a Gundari: Meteor Shower. In a beautiful spread panel, the two are scene going blow for blow with each other with neither seemingly getting past the other’s attacks. The two then finally land a hit on each other, and Kaido prepares to swing his kanabo at Luffy to continue the fight.

Luffy seems to stop the kanabo with his left hand, as he prepares a Gear Third Armament Haki kick. The kick hits Kaido right in the gut, as this section of Luffy vs. Kaido ends with the Yonko spilling blood and glaring angrily at his opponent.

One Piece Chapter 1037: Final act

Perspective then shifts suddenly and drastically to Pangaea Castle at Mariejois, on top of the Red Line. The Gorosei are having a discussion, seemingly started by an acknowledgement of this year's Revery being cursed, while another says that it should be put aside for now.

They continue by saying Wano is the more pressing issue currently, and that the battle was never expected to go this long or this way. Another says it’s time to act, as Nico Robin must’ve been apprehended by now. It seems they planned to kill Nico Robin in the confusion, since it’s common for unintentional or unexpected deaths to occur in a warzone.

The scene then cuts to the seas around Wano, where ships flying the World Government flag are seen. An agent is then seen speaking with a presumed superior, saying there’s a giant shadow that looks like an island. Perspective returns to Pangaea Castle, where the Gorosei are seen looking distressed and worried.

They seem to be discussing a Devil Fruit which seems legendary even to them, saying “it hasn’t awakened for centuries,” an interesting use of the term awakened. Fans should wait for official translations to release before further analyzing this line.

Regardless, another Gorosei continues questioning how else to explain the World Government giving a Devil Fruit a specific name. Cutting back to the seas around Wano, fans can see the shadow is actually Zunesha who seems to have finally arrived. As Zunesha is shown, the Gorosei member continues saying the World Government must’ve been hiding the fruit’s true name from history.

One Piece Chapter 1037 ends here, unfortunately announcing a break just as it seems Zunesha’s purpose and story are set to be expanded on. Spoilers and scanlations will also be delayed by a week, since this is a series break and not a publisher break.

In summation

One Piece Chapter 1037 proved just as engaging as previously reported leaks made it out to be. The stalemate-esque back and forth of Luffy vs. Kaido is incredibly engaging, and while Kaido’s drunk phases are interesting they’re certainly not poor choices.

Furthermore, it seems Zunesha is indeed being set up for a greater purpose in the One Piece world. Oda seems to be implying that Zunesha is indeed a human with a Devil Fruit, and this Devil Fruit is one the World Government has tried very hard to keep secret.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, live-action, and film news as 2022 progresses.

