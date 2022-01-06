One Piece chapter 1038: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapters have been delayed by a week due to a break announced by Shonen Jump. This break was not initiated by the mangaka but was announced by the publishing company. It is quite common for Shonen Jump to take a week-long break in January.

However, One Piece fans cannot contain their excitement as the Wano arc reaches its concluding stages. Chapter 1038 will be released sometime during the last week of January 2022. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming chapter of One Piece.

One Piece chapter 1038 release details

Due to the break announced by Shonen Jump, the release date of chapter 1037 of One Piece has been postponed to January 16, 2022. Therefore, chapter 1038 will be released on January 23, 2022, if there is no delay due to unforeseen circumstances.

The latest chapters of the series will be available on Shueisha’s Manga Plus and Viz Media. The last three chapters will be available for free, but one would have to pay for a monthly subscription in order to access all of the older chapters.

The series maintains a strict release schedule and therefore does not change its release times in most cases. The release timings for various regions are mentioned below:

12.00 pm Eastern Standard Time

9.00 am Pacific Standard Time

10.30 pm Indian Standard Time

2.00 am Japan Standard Time

Since chapter 1037 has not been released yet, fans will have to wait for a while before they can predict what the readers can expect in chapter 1038 of One Piece.

What to expect in chapter 1037 of One Piece

Based on how chapter 1036 ended, there are a few things that fans can surely expect in the upcoming chapter. The battle between Luffy and Kaido will continue in the next chapter, and it is quite likely for the series to show Kaido’s back story. This flashback could also serve the mangaka as a way to give the reader base more information about Joy Boy.

"At last, the final stage of Wano arc!! What will be the outcome?!"



Official #ONEPIECE 1037 preview:"At last, the final stage of Wano arc!! What will be the outcome?!"

Following that, Kazenbo and Yamato could engage in combat in chapter 1037. It will be interesting to see the events that will transpire in the aforementioned chapter. This will give the reader base a glimpse of what they can expect in chapter 1038.

