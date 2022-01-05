5 mistakes the One Piece Netflix adaptation needs to avoid

Fans can only hope the One Piece Netflix adaptation avoids the same mistakes as similar projects.

The streaming company does not have a stellar track record with adapting classic anime. Death Note and Cowboy Bebop were critically panned for questionable decisions. The latter was eventually canceled after one season. Hopefully, the One Piece Netflix adaptation can break this cycle.

Considering the size and scope of One Piece, a lot can go wrong in a live action format. Netflix should definitely listen to community feedback on their past projects. By doing so, they may be able to avoid these mistakes.

Keep in mind that the following article will contain major spoilers for various adaptations.

Five mistakes that should be avoided at all costs in the One Piece Netflix adaptation

5) Rushed pacing

One Piece has been going on for over two decades. Many anime watchers have a problem with the slow pacing. Of course, the One Piece Netflix adaptation needs to avoid the exact opposite.

It's understandable that the Netflix series cannot go on forever, which is why certain arcs need to be shortened. The adaptation needs to find the right balance of length. Earlier arcs can definitely be shortened to a few episodes, but the later ones need an entire season.

There is also the undeniable possibility that important fights or events may be cut. It's a necessary sacrifice for the One Piece Netflix adaptation, but they still need to devote time to certain moments. Let the fans sink their teeth into the important battles, such as Luffy versus Arlong.

4) Dialog that undermines the mood

Cringeworthy writing is all it takes to ruin a scene. Take a look at this scene from the live action Cowboy Bebop. Faye Valentine is expected to make a dramatic entrance during her rescue. However, the scene is not taken seriously with the following line:

"Welcome to the ouch, mother******s!"

It's a dreadful line that should've never left a script. This is one of many examples of that particular adaptation.

Netflix has a difficult task ahead of itself. One Piece combines comedy and drama with effortless flow. Oda has mastered this technique, but not many writers can pull it off. The One Piece Netflix adaptation walks a very tight rope here.

They need to avoid putting cheesy lines like "welcome to the ouch." Otherwise, this adaptation will bear similarities to the infamous 4Kids dub. At the very least, Oda will oversee it as an executive producer. That should give fans some faith in the One Piece Netflix adaptation.

3) Unnecessary character changes

Netflix is rather notorious for changing its source material, particularly with anime characters. One example is Light from the Death Note series. The original version is a calm and collected character. He's wants to cleanse the world of what he believes to be "unjust evil."

Even when he meets Ryuk (a god of death), he quickly regains his composure. This is the moment he was waiting for. By comparison, Netflix makes Light scream like a little child, which makes it unintentionally hilarious. This completely altered his character dynamic from the original source material.

The One Piece Netflix adaptation needs to avoid this mistake. Fans want the characters to stay true to their original motivations. They don't want what happened to Light to happen to Luffy.

2) Not toning down the physical movements

Animation is a medium that allows for exaggerated poses, which look unnatural in a live-action setting. This is because artists only have so many frames to work from.

Whether it's a manga drawing or a simple animation, they need to make the most of it. That's why characters can get away with over-the-top behavior.

The One Piece Netflix adaptation needs to tone it down, however. Take a look at the above scene from Cowboy Bebop. It features a flamboyant character known as Ed, whose actress perfectly mimics the anime's mannerisms. Unfortunately, the physical movement looks awkward in a live action setting.

It's okay for the One Piece Netflix adaptation to dial it down. The character can still maintain the physical comedy of the original. However, it should be done in a way that looks good in live action.

1) Random plot twists

The One Piece Netflix adaptation needs to avoid rocking the boat, so to speak. Fans don't want plot twists for the sake of plot twists.

Unfortunately, the live-action Cowboy Bebop did just that. One of the characters was suddenly revealed to be a villain mastermind, which is a drastic change from the source material. That particular scene was met with critical backlash, especially from fans of the original anime.

Hopefully, the One Piece Netflix adaptation learns from these mistakes. Fans want it to be successful so it can be a gateway to newcomers. The One Piece Netflix adaptation has a lot of expectations to live up to.

